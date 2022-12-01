CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team scored 14 points to hold off a late run by North Montgomery to get a 39-35 win on Thursday.
Sydni Crain had 11 points to lead the Trojans, while Emma Holycross and Brooke Kirkpatrick each had six points, Peyton Brown had five points, Kali Pettit had four points, Lilly Hacquet had six rebounds and to steals, while Alex Sutherlin added seven rebounds.
Covington will play Clinton Central on Saturday.
