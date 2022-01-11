COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team held off a late charge by Fountain Central to get a 52-51 win on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Briley Payton had 17 points for the Trojans, while Shianne Haymaker had 13 points, Kali Pettit had eight and Lilly Hacquet added six.
Jerzi Hershberger had 16 pints, 11 rebounds and seven assists and four steals for the Mustangs, while Hannan Prickett and Larissa Bowers each had 10 points and Brailey Hoagland had eight points and six steals.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 52, Fountain Central 51
Fountain Central (51) — Rylee Simko 0 1-3 1, Brailey Hoagland 3 1-2 8, Jerzi Hershberger 7 0-0 16, Hannah Prickett 4 2-3 10, KayLee Spragg 0 0-0 0, Kendra Earlywine 2 0-0 6, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 4 2-2 10, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 6-12 51.
Covington (52) — Briley Peyton 4 8-9 17, Shiann Haymaker 5 2-4 13, Lilly Hacquet 3 0-2 6, Erica Estes 0 0-0 0, Magdalena Sandlin 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kirkpatrick 1 2-2 4, Micah Stonecipher 12-2 4, Kali Pettit 4 0-2 8. Totals:18 14-21 52.
F. Central;10;9;15;17;—;51
Covington;16;15;8;13;—;52
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 5 (Hershberger 2, Earlywine 2, Hoagland); Covington 2 (Peyton, Haymaker). Total fouls — Fountain Central 16, Covington 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Fountain Central 6-11 overall, Covington 6-7 overall.
