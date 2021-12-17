HOOPESTON — Practices are not meant to be fun, but they are a necessity for successful teams.
After Oakwood's 44-22 win over Hoopeston Area in a Vermilion Valley Conference girls basketball game, both coaches were left lamenting about missed practice time this season.
"Honestly, I'm frustrated,'' said Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh. "We are a better team than how we played tonight. I don't know that we got much out of this game.''
But, coach, your team was on the winning side.
"We are talented enough and can win games,'' she said. "It's a matter of playing consistently. That is something that we have struggled to do this season.
"We can play with anyone when we show up ready to play.''
Marsh believes the problems for her team center around missing about two weeks of practice at the start of the season.
"Our school was shutdown after 1 day of practice,'' she said. "And then when came back, we went right into our Comet Classic and that was basically another week of practice time that we lost.
"We still have a lot to learn this season, but thankfully basketball is a long season.''
It's a similar story for Hoopeston Area.
"We haven't had a full practice since the second week of November,'' Hoopeston Area coach Aaron Fell said. "We got hit before the Oakwood Tournament and we played all four games there with only six players. This past week, we only had eight players for games against Westville, Salt Fork and Iroquois West Tournament.
"We got some of them back on Monday, but we had games on Monday and Wednesday night, so we had only one day of practice before tonight's game.''
The two biggest problems for the Cornjerkers on Thursday night was the Comets pressure defense and Oakwood junior Addie Wright, who scored a game-high 22 points.
"We simply didn't follow the scouting report. Our plan was to front (Wright) and we didn't execute it,'' Fell said. "I knew Oakwood was going to press, but didn't get a chance to work on our press breaker. We tried to teach them today before the game, but it isn't the same as a real practice.''
Marsh echoed those comments.
"Our biggest thing is that we haven't had time to go over the little things that I just assumed that they already knew,'' Marsh said. "We, myself and coach (Jesse) Johnson, are constantly trying to get them to understand the things that we need to do to be successful.''
While Wright was the only player in double figures for either team, the Comets (4-8 overall, 2-1 in the VVC) got 8 points from Jaydah Arrowsmith to go along with 7 from Karsen Rupp and Ashlynn Pinnick.
Hoopeston Area (3-7 overall, 0-3 in the VVC) had eight different players score in Thursday's game, but all of them were less than 5 points. Madde Barnes and Lacie Breymeyer shared team-high honors with 4 points each.
Oakwood will play Westville on Monday and then spend its Christmas break at the BSN Girls Tournament at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
"I'm excited to play in the Bismarck tournament,'' Marsh said. "We do play Bismarck and Salt Fork, which is a little frustrating considering they are in our conference, but it's good because we know they will challenge us. We also get to play North Vermillion and Unity.''
On the side, Hoopeston Area is using that time to practice.
"We have two games next week against Danville (Monday) and Clifton Central (Tuesday) but then we are off until Jan. 3,'' Fell said. "We need that time for practice and then, I think we can have a really good second half of the season.''
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Hoopeston
Oakwood 44, Hoopeston Area 22
Oakwood (44) — Karsen Rupp 3 1-2 7, Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0, Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 0-2 8, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 10 2-6 22, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 3 1-2 7, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-12 44.
Hoopeston Area (22) — Madde Barnes 2 0-0 4, Adasyn Jones 1 0-0 2, Kaitlynn Lange 1 0-0 3, Brylie Cox 0 0-0 0, Payton Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Breymeyer 2 0-2 4, Claire Dixon 1 1-1 3, Layla Birch 0 0-0 0, Alexa Bailey 0 0-0 0, Bre Crose 0 1-1 1, Natalya Torres 0 0-0 0, Katie Coffey 1 0-0 2, Klaire Pilcher 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 3-6 22.
Oakwood `7 `11 `14 `12 `— `44
Hoopeston Area `4 `5 `4 `9 `— `22
3-pointers — Hoopeston Area 1 (Lange 1). Total fouls — Oakwood 11, Hoopeston Area 12. Fouled out — none. Officials — Matthews, Chance, Starwalt.
Records — Oakwood 4-8 overall, 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Hoopeston Area 3-7 overall, 0-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
JV score — Hoopeston Area 12, Oakwood 8.
