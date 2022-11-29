WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Aubry Cole went over 1,000 points in her career on Tuesday as the Seeger girls basketball team beat North Vermillion 65-29 in Wabash River Conference action.
Cole had 30 points for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had 12 points and Rylea Wetz and Anna Moore each had nine points.
Braxtyn Dunham led the Falcons with seven points, while Callie Naylor and Olivia Pearman each added six points.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 65, North Vermillion 29
North Vermillion (29) — Callie Naylor 2 0-0 6, Braxtyn Dunham 3 0-0 7, Lauren Ellis 0 1-2 1, Kera Dunham 0 0-2 0, Kayanna Smith 1 0-0 2, Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 1 0-0 2, Braylee Brown 1 0-0 2, Tera Thompson 1 0-1 3, Olivia Pearman 3 0-2 6. Totals: 12 1-7 29.
Seeger (65) — Aubry Cole 12 5-7 30, Addie Shrader 1 0-0 2, Paige Laffoon 4 4-4 12, Anna Moore 3 3-4 9, Rylea Wetz 3 3-6 9, Emma Brenner 0 0-0 0, Cece Blankenship 1 1-2 3, Olivia Chavez 0 0-0 0, Hannah Froedge 0 0-0 0, Allie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Caleigh Purcell 0 0-0 0, Hayden Froedge 0 0-0 0, Charlee Dillon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 16-25 65.
N. Vermillion;11;7;5;6;—;29
Seeger;18;20;25;2;— ;65
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 4 (Naylor 2, Braxtyn Dunham, Thompson); Seeger 1 (Cole). Total fouls — N. Vermillion 18, Seeger 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.