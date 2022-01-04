WATSEKA — The Chrisman girls basketball team lost to Watseka 60-28 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Kendl Lemmon had 12 points and Kendall Tevebaugh added nine points for the Cardinals.
