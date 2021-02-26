At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 17
Geo-RF (17) — Kendall Roberts 1-6 1-2 3, Sydney Spesard 2-9 4-9 8, Bryleigh Collom 1-5 0-0 2, Eva Ford 1-4 0-0 2, Ally Coble 1-9 0-0 2, Jasmine Ray 0-1 0-0 0, J'lynn Waltz 0-3 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Jaycee Arthur 0-0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 6-38 5-11 17.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (45) — Ella Myers 7-16 3-6 17, Marleigh Schmitt 2-7 0-0 4, Aubrey Peters 1-3 0-0 2, Sophia Rome 6-12 1-2 14, Briana Maloney 1-6 0-2 2, Raeghan Dickison 0-1 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2-7 0-2 4, Audrey Taylor 0-3 2-4 2. Totals: 19-55 6-16 45.
Geo-RF; 2; 2; 9; 4; —; 17
BHRA; 9; 16; 12; 8; —; 45
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-2 (Roberts 0-1, Collom 0-1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-4 (Rome 1-3, Myers 0-1). Rebounds — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32 (Cobble 8, Spesard 5, Ford 5, Whittaker 3, Roberts 2, Ray 2, Waltz 2, Collom 1, Arthur 1, TEAM 3). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 44 (Rome 18, Dickison 5, Myers 4, Schmitt 3, Cox 3, Taylor 3, Peters 2, Maloney 1, TEAM 5). Assists — Geo-RF 4 (Roberts 2, Collom 2). Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 8 (Peters 4, Myers 1, Maloney 1, Dickison 1, Taylor 1). Turnovers — Geo-RF 21, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 9. Steals — Geo-RF 6 (Roberts 2, Spesard 1, Collom 1, Ford 1, Cobble 1). Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 16 (Myers 5, Maloney 2, Dickison 2, Cox 2, Taylor 2, Schmitt 1, Peters 1, Rome 1). Total fouls — Geo-RF 14, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 7. Fouled out — none.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-8 overall, 0-7 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-6 overall, 1-5 in the VVC.
JV score — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 12, Geo-RF 9.
———
Wednesday's game
At Westville
Westville 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Geo-RF (31) — Kendall Roberts 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 5 1-1 11, Bryleigh Collom 3 1-4 8, Eva Ford 2 0-0 4, Ally Cobble 3 0-4 6, Jasmine Ray 0 0-0 0, J'lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kierra Winland 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Jaycee Arthur 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-9 31.
Westville (52) — Hadley Cox 6 0-0 13, Ali Lagrand 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Kantout 1 1-2 3, Emma Myers 3 3-6 9, Kierra Cox 3 4-8 10, Kelsie High 2 0-0 4, Mackynzee Woodard 1 4-6 6, Ariel Clarkston 0 1-2 1, Chloe Brant 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 13-24 52.
Geo-RF; 8; 4; 13; 6; —; 31
Westville; 18; 12; 14; 8; —; 52
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Collom 1). Westville 1 (H.Cox 1). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 15, Westville 11. Fouled out — Spesard.
