BISMARCK — The Blue Devil Classic started action on Tuesday with four local teams involved.
Host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin lost to Lexington 27-20 and Unity 46-29. Mayzee Myers had eight points to lead the Blue Devils against Lexington while Draycee Nelson and Mikayla Cox each had four points.
Natalie Clapp had seven points for BHRA against Unity while Myers had six and Nelson had five.
The Blue Devils will face Oakwood and North Vermillion on Wednesday.
The Comets started the day with a 46-37 win over Lexington. Addie Wright had 18 points to lead Oakwood while Nikita Taylor and Jaydah Arrowsmith each had 10 points and Bella Bradford added six.
But the Comets could not win the second game in a 52-29 loss to Cissna Park. Taylor had 10 points and Wright added nine points.
Oakwood will also face Benton Central on Wednesday
Salt Fork ended the first day with a 31-18 win over Armstrong-Potomac. Alexa Jamison had 19 points, while Macie Russell added seven points for the Storm. Kyla Bullington and Cami Saltsgaver each had seven for the Trojans.
Before that game, the Storm lost 57-50 to Benton Central. Jamison had 23 while Russell had 12. The Trojans also lost earlier in the day 50-42 to Cissna Park as Bullington had 25 points and Saltsgaver and Brynn Spencer each had six points.
Salt Fork will play Lexington and Cissna Park on Wednesday, while Armstrong-Potomac will play Unity and Lexington.
The Falcons lost 36-16 to Unity and 69-42 to Benton Central. Olivia Pearman had four points to lead North Vermillion against Unity while Savannah Pollard added three points. Against Benton Central, Braxtyn Dunham had eight points while Callie Naylor and Tera Thompson each had six and Braylee Brown and Pearman each had five.
The Falcons will play Cissna Park on Wednesday.
