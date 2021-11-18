CISSNA PARK — Kankakee Bishop McNamara junior guard Tessa DiPietra hit a short bank shot in the final seconds that gave the Irish a 45-43 victory over the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils at the Timberwolf Tipoff Classic on Thursday night.
DiPetra had a game-high 13 points for Bishop McNamara while Cailey Strahan had 10 in the winning effort.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Sophia Rome had a game-high 17 for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers chipped in with 9 — all of them coming on a three 3-pointers.
The tournament concludes on Saturday with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin facing Momence at 9 a.m., while Armstrong-Potomac (3-0) will play Kankakee (3-0) in the championship contest at 1:30 p.m.
Timberwolf Tipoff Classic
At Cissna Park
Kankakee Bishop McNamara 45, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43
Bishop McNamara (45) — Cole 1 0-0 2, DiPietra 5 2-3 13, Coy 0 0-2 0, Kuntz 1 0-1 2, O'Connor 2 1-1 5, Lade 1 2-4 4, Strahan 5 0-0 10, Whiters 4 1-4 9. Totals: 19 6-15 45.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (43) — Ella Myers 3 0-2 9, Marleigh Schmit 2 0-0 4, Natalie Clapp 2 0-0 6, Sophia Rome 6 3-4 17, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 3 0-0 7. Totals: 16 3-6 43.
Bishop McNamara `10 `12 `15 `8 `— `45
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `12 `9 `9 `13 `— `43
3-pointers — Bishop McNamara 1 (DiPietra 1). Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 8 (E.Meyers 3, Clapp 2, Rome 2, Cox 1). Total fouls — Bishop McNamara 11, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13. Fouled out — Rome.
Records — Bishop McNamara 2-1 overall. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0-3 overall.
