DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team cruised to a 31-4 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday night.
Mikayla Cox had 10 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Beth McMahon had eight and Draycee Nelson added four.
Deanna Linares scored all of the points for the Hilltoppers, who were held scoreless in three of four quarters.
The Blue Devils will play Cissna Park on Monday, while the Hilltoppers will play Armstrong-Potomac on Dec. 15.
At Danville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 31, Schlarman Academy 4
BHRA (31) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bozarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 0-0 2, Beth McMahon 3 0-0 8, Ella Myers 1 0-0 2, Draycee Nelson 2 0-0 4, Ella Acton 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 4 2-2 10. Totals: 12 3-4 31.
Schlarman (4) — Karlee Belton 0 0-0 0, Ruthie Underwood 0 0-0 0, Tatiana Cottrell 0 0-0 0, Devyn Grose 0 0-0 0, Izzy Bogen 0 0-0 0, Deanna Linares 1 1-2 4, Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Emma Osterbur 0 0-0 0, Madi Watson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1 1-2 4.
BHRA;18;4;5;2;—; 31
Schlarman;0;0;4;0;— ;4
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (McMahon 2); Schlarman 1 (Linares). Total fouls — BHRA 3, Schlarman 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
