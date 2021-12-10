BISMARCK — A little success can help build confidence.
That's what the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team is hoping to gain from Thursday's 47-11 victory over Schlarman Academy in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest.
"Tonight was an important game for us,'' said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Sophia Rome. "We were able to work together and build upon our teamwork.''
For the Blue Devils, the victory snapped a three-game losing streak and they improved to 2-6 on the season and 1-1 in the conference.
"We got to work on a couple different things tonight,'' Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Mike Stephens said. "We have some kids that have been working hard in practice so varsity playing time.
"Those are important things to accomplish from a team perspective.''
Nine players recorded points for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al and all 12 players that were in uniform got significant playing time for the Blue Devils.
"I've had some experience over the years where my teams have been in a similar position to Schlarman and I've had people really nail us in those situations,'' Stephens said. "I've always told myself that I wouldn't be that type of a coach.''
The Blue Devils quickly took control of the contest against the Hilltoppers with a 20-0 run in the first quarter as Bis-Henn/Ross-Al turned 11 turnovers in the first quarter by Schlarman into 16 points.
"I think we really came out focused,'' said Rome, who had 8 of her game-high 12 points in that opening quarter. "We worked together as a team and played smarter than we have in first few games of the season.''
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al extended its lead to 37-0 at halftime with Kylee Coon coming off the bench to score six points in the second quarter.
"After that first quarter, we worked on some various offenses,'' Stephens said. "We got to see which ones we ran correctly and which ones we couldn't.
"I thought my perimeter kids did an excellent job of getting the ball inside. I appreciate that, because this is the type of game where you can get kids just jacking up shots.''
Schlarman Academy (0-1) finally got on the scoreboard with 5 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter on a Mia Martinez 3-point basket. Martinez would score a team-high 5 points for the Hilltoppers, who were just 5-of-36 from the field in the contest.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin freshman reserve Ava Acton had a game-high nine rebounds in the victory for the Blue Devils, while Aubrey Peters dished out a game-high five assists.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, Schlarman Academy 11
Schlarman (11) — Mia Martinez 2-15 0-1 5, Madison Watson 1-7 0-0 2, Emma Myers 1-1 0-0 2, Madisyn Bruens 0-4 0-0 0, Morgan Colby 1-1 0-0 2, Avery Kelsey 0-0 0-0 0, Emaril Osaze 0-0 0-0 0, Makayla Blurton 0-8 0-0 0. Totals: 5-36 0-1 11.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (47) — Aubrey Peters 2-4 1-1 5, Ella Myers 3-7 0-0 6, Natalie Clapp 0-1 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 6-11 0-0 12, Beth McMahon 2-6 0-0 5, Chelsey Makemson 0-1 0-0 0, Kylee Coon 3-3 0-0 6, Mayzee Myers 0-4 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Briana Maloney 2-5 1-2 5, Ava Acton 1-3 0-0 2, Addison Wallace 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 22-49 2-3 47.
Schlarman `0 `0 `7 `4 `— `11
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `20 `17 `8 `2 `— `47
3-pointers — Schlarman Academy 1-11 (Martinez 1-4, Bruens 0-3, Blurton 0-4). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-3 (McMahon 1-2, Clapp 0-1). Rebounds — Schlarman Academy 15 (Colby 4, Myers 3, Bruens 2, Martinez 1, Watson 1, Blurton 1, TEAM 3). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 44 (Acton 9, E.Myers 5, Rome 5, M.Myers 4, Nelson 4, Maloney 4, Wallace 3, McMahon 2, Peters 1, TEAM 7). Assists — Schlarman Academy 2 (Martinez 1, Blurton 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15 (Peters 5, McMahon 4, Maloney 2, Clapp 1, Rome 1, Coon 1, Nelson 1). Turnovers — Schlarman Academy 16, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16. Steals — Schlarman Academy 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. Fouled out — none.
Records — Schlarman Academy 0-1 overall, 0-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2-6 overall, 1-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
