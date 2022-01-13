WATSEKA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team and Watseka each had a slow start on Thursday with the Warriors leading 3-1 after the first quarter.
But the Warriors broke out of their slow start and would go on to win 43-19.
Ella Myers and Mikayla Cox each had eight points for the Blue Devils, who will start the Vermilion County Tournament Saturday against Westville.
At Watseka
Watseka 43, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19
BHRA (19) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Ella Myers 2 4-7 8, Kylee Coon 0 0-0 0, Marleigh Schmit 1 0-0 2, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 0 0-0 0, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Drayece Nelson 0 1-2 1, Bree Maloney 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2 2-4 8. Totals: 5 7-15 19.
Watseka (43) — Haven Meyer 0 2-2 2, Elizabeth Witteborn 0 0-0 0, Mallary Dirks 0 0-0 0, Briana Koester 0 0-0 0, Allie Hoy 6 1-3 13, Raegan Gooding 3 1-6 7, Claire Curry 1 1-2 4, Sydney McTaggart 4 3-4 12, Addi Edwards 0 1-2 1, Emily Miller 2 0-2 4, Jackie Lynch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-21 43.
BHRA;1;6;9;3;—;19
Watseka;3;12;16;12;— ;43
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (Cox 2); Watseka 2 (Curry, McTaggart). Total fouls — BHRA 15, Watseka 13. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
