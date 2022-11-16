CISSNA PARK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team played the host team of the Tip-Off Tournament on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils fell to Cissna Park 54-20 at the tournament and to a 1-1 record.
Draycee Nelson led the Blue Devils with seven points, while Beth McMahon had five points.
BHRA will continue play in the tournament on Thursday.
At Cissna Park
Cissna Park 54, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 20
Cissna Park (54) — Addison Lucht 6 5-5 17, Julia Edelman 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Knake 2 2-2 6, Regan King 2 1-1 5, Morgan Sinn 1 0-0 2, Sophia Duis 0 0-0 0, Riley Maul 0 0-0 0, Gwen Chatterton 1 1-1 3, Tricita Karas 2 0-0 4, Lauryn Hamrick 00-0 0, Josie Neukomm 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Stadeli 5 1-1 11. Totals: 22 10-10 54.
BHRA (20) — Morgan Bozarth 1 0-0 2, Natalie Clapp 1 0-0 2, Beth McMahon 2 0-0 5, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Ava Acton 0 2-2 2, Draycee Nelson 3 0-0 7, Mikayla Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 2-2 20.
Cissna Park;17;12;17;5;—;54
BHRA;7;7;0;6;— ;20
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (Nelson, McMahon). Total fouls — Cissna Park 13, BHRA 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
