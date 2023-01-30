BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils won 34-32 over Milford on Monday.
Beth McMahon had 12 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Natalie Clapp had eight and Mayzee Myers and Mikayla Cox each had six points.
Hunter Mowery had 15 points to lead the Bearcats, while Brynlee Wright had 11 points.
The Blue Devils will travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34, Milford 32
Milford (32) — Hailey Rieches 0 0-0 0, Caydence Schumbert 0 2-2 2, Sydney Seyfert 2 0-2 4, Hallie Scott 0 0-0 0, Brynlee Wright 3 4-8 11, Lillie Harris 0 0-0 0, Hunter Mowrey 7 1-4 15. Totals: 12 7-16 32.
BHRA (34) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 3 2-4 8, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Beth McMahon 5 0-0 12, Mayzee Myers 3 0-0 6, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Cox 2 2-4 6, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-8 34.
Milford;2;13;10;7;—;32
BHRA;4;9;9;12;— ;34
3-point field goals — Milford 1 (Wright); BHRA 2 (McMahon 2). Total fouls — Milford 11, BHRA 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
