CISSNA PARK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team rebounded in the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic with a 41-38 win over Clifton Central.
Beth McMahon had 14 points for the Blue Devils, while Draycee Nelson had 11, Natalie Clapp had eight and Mayzee Myers added six points.
The Blue Devils will finish action at the tournament on Saturday.
At Cissna Park
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, Clifton Central 38
BHRA (41) — Morgan Bozarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 3 0-0 8, Beth McMahon 5 2-4 14, Mayzee Myers 2 1-1 6, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 4 2-2 11, Mikayla Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-7 41.
Clifton Central (38) — Skeen 2 2-2 6, K. Winkel 3 1-3 8, A. Winkel 2 2-3 6, Schroder 3 0-0 8, Gray 2 0-0 4, Martinez 0 0-0 0, Hall 1 0-0 2, Balhazer 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 7-12 38.
BHRA;15;11;12;3;—;41
C. Central;10;9;8;11;— ;38
3-point field goals — BHRA 6 (McMahon 2, Clapp 2, Myers, Nelson); Clifton Central 3 (Schroeder 2, K. Winkel). Total fouls — BHRA 14, Clifton Central 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
