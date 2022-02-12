BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team continued its season on Saturday with a 42-29 win over Westville in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Sophia Rome had 13 points for the Blue Devils, while Aubrey Peters had 10, Mikayla Cox had nine points and Ella Myers added six.
Hadley Cox had 11 points to lead the Tigers, while Hadley Jones had 10 points.
The Blue Devils will play Oakwood on Monday at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at 6 p.m. in a regional semifinal.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Westville 29
Westville (29) — Hadley Cox 3 4-6 11, Lydia Gondzur 2 0-0 4, Kelsie High 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Savanna Tyler 1 0-0 2, Hadley Jones 5 0-6 10. Totals: 12 4-12 29.
BHRA (42) — Aubrey Peters 4 0-0 10, Ella Myers 3 0-0 6, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 2-4 4, Sophia Rome 5 3-5 13, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 0 0-0 0, Briana Maloney 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 4 1-2 9. Totals: 18 6-11 42.
Westville;5;10;8;6;—;29
BHRA;11;12;8;11;—;42
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Hadley Cox). Total fouls — Westville 10, BHRA 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
