WATSEKA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team won its first game under new coach Hannah Cronk with a 46-31 win over Momence at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Tournament.
Beth McMahon had 24 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Mikayla Cox and Draycee Nelson each had six points and Ava Acton and Natalie Clapp each had four points.
The Blue Devils will face Cissna Park on Wednesday.
At Watseka
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46, Momence 31
BHRA (46) — Morgan Bozarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 2 0-3 4, Beth McMahon 10 1-2 24, Ella Myers 1 0-0 2, Ava Acton 2 0-0 4, Draycee Nelson 2 1-2 6, Ella Acton 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 3 0-1 6. Totals: 20 2-8 46.
Momence (31) — Carrington 1 0-0 2, Ortiz 2 1-5 5, Kaylee Van Swic 0 0-0 0, Sydnee Van Swic 5 1-3 11, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Smart 0 4-4 4, Lindgren 0 2-2 2, Pahnte 0 0-0 0, Myra Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-16 31.
BHRA;9;16;15;6;—;46
Momence;4;5;5;17;— ;31
3-point field goals — BHRA 4 (McMahon 3, Nelson). Total fouls — BHRA 14, Momence 14. Fouled out — Carrington. Technical fouls — none.
