BISMARCK — The Westville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball teams had a great battle to end the regular season on Thursday.
The Blue Devils fought from a 25-14 halftime deficit to tie things up at the end of regulation and was able to outlast the Tigers in overtime for a 50-48 win.
Sophia Rome had 22 points for BHRA, while Natalie Clapp and Ella Myers each had nine points and Mikayla Cox each had eight points.
Hadley Cox had 15 points for Westville, while Chloe Brant had 14 and Lydia Gondzur added seven points.
Both teams will face each other again on Saturday, this time in IHSA Class 2A regional action.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50, Westville 48
Westville (48) — Hadley Cox 5 4-4 15, Lydia Gondzur 3 1-2 7, Kelsie High 2 0-0 4, Ariel Clarkston 0 2-4 2, Savanna Tyler 0 2-2 2, Chloe Brant 1 2-2 4, Aubrie Jenkins 7 0-1 14. Totals: 18 11-15 48.
BHRA (50) —Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Ella Myers 4 0-2 9, Kylee Coon 0 2-2 2, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-2 0, Natalie Clapp 4 0-0 9, Sophia Rome 9 4-5 22, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Bre Maloney 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 3 1-2 8. Totals: 20 7-13 50.
Westville;12;13;7;10;6;—;48
BHRA;4;10;13;15;8;—;50
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Cox); BHRA 3 (Myers, Clapp, Cox). Total fouls — Westville 12, BHRA 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
