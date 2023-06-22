DANVILLE — Kris Bell has been around many places, but always seems to find himself back at Schlarman Academy.
And now, the former assistant coach in both the Hilltoppers’ girls and boys programs, as well as the former coach of the Schlarman junior high girls teams, will take over the girls basketball team for the high school.
The move is part of a drive to put the basketball programs at the school together in harmony. Last season’s girls coach, Zach Davis, will be the boys head coach while Keith Peoples will move from boys coach to director of basketball operations.
“This was a passion decision because I loved being here with Keith Peoples back in 2013,” Bell said. “So this decision was based on the administration, they wanted to make our program exciting again. There has been full of support from the staff, our Athletics Director Bob Lehmann and Keith in his new spot as director of basketball operations.”
Bell says that it is a chance to bring all of what he has brought to the count through his various basketball skill camps to use with players he may have helped in the past.
“Our focus is skill development,” Bell said. “We have a lot of training county-wide and that helped bridge a lot of gaps and has given me the green light to train and help them get prepared. The girls last season didn’t have the season they would like to have but this is a chance to develop our mindset and come up with a successful culture.”
Bell has been assistant coaching in most of the city schools and was head coach of the semi-pro Danville Riverhawks.
“In 1997, I helped Bill “Pee Wee” Summers in North Ridge in leading them to the semis in state and that was a lot of transition,” Bell said. “I coached a little in Danville High with Ashley Clanton and then when (daughter Sierra Bell) went to Schlarman, I coached with Keith with player development and having those assistant roles and I learned the blueprint of how Keith manifested those teams the way he wanted to.”
Bell also assisted for Schlarman boys basketball coaches John Spezia and Kashif Watson before going to the junior high and leading the Hilltoppers’ 7th and 8th grade teams to third place finishes in the state tournament in 2020.
Bell’s goals for the upcoming season is to build skills and confidence to a team that had a difficult 2022-2023 season, but is scheduled to return eight players.
“We will spend a lot of time to train and build that confidence and create leadership,” Bell said. “We want them to understand how leadership is and how to build a team. It is bigger than wins or losses and we are not coming in saying that we are going to win the championship, it is about trying to grow.”
Also with his connections to the junior high level, Bell believes once he completes the rebuild, he can sustain it for years to come.
“We are going down as far as the 3-4th grade to create that feeder system so they will be primed and ready for high school,” Bell said. “We want to grow as a school and as a team in the years to come. We are looking forward to helping those girls get more confident.”
One player who is not coming in is his daughter, Jada Bell. Jada Bell, who was part of North Ridge’s drive to second place in the IESA Class 8-4A tournament, will be attending Danville High.
“That was something that was decided before the transition,” Bell said. “We are going to let her test the waters and swim with the sharks, have fun and compete.”
Kris Bell will deal with shark-infested waters of his own in an Vermilion Valley Conference that will have last year’s league champion Salt Fork return almost everyone back.
“The VVC is a tough conference with a lot of tough competition and great coaches, so the idea is to help the girls get prepared to compete and have the mindset and will to be there for each other,” Bell said. “We hope to have a progressive season. We are starting late because schools are already starting playing and getting into tournaments. I expect us to start late and tough in the beginning.
“Schlarman as a whole has been taking a lot of scrutiny, hits and backlash and we want to squash the rumors and want to encourage the city and say that the team is reborn and we want to be competitive. If girls want to come in from another school or move from another town, that’s fine but we want the players we have now to get better.”
Bell knows that it will be a tough start, but he saw it before when Sierra Bell was in Schlarman and he feels that he can get close to those championship teams in the future.
“I am carrying that torch and hopefully history will repeat itself,” Bell said. “Ninety percent are not true players. They are outstanding volleyball and softball players and they are athletes.
Teaching something new is a challenge, but I am going to commit to them and we are going to have them buy in to the chemistry and the effort. Hopefully, the results will come from that. We want to have a season where it will click and we want to succeed.
