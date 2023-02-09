GEORGETOWN — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team ended the regular season witha 33-19 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had 11 points to lead the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had 10, Cami Saltsgaver had six and Gigi Mulvaney added four.
J'Lynn Waltz led the Buffaloes with six points, Kendall Roberts had five and Savanna Cunningham and Addi Spesard each added four.
The Trojans will play Schlarman Academy in regional play on Saturday, while the Buffaloes will play Chrisman in regional play.
At Georgetown
Armstrong-Potomac 33, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 19
A-P (33) — Brynn Spencer 1 0-0 2, Lily Jameson 4 0-0 11, Kyla Bullington 4 2-4 10, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 3 0-0 6, Makenna Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 2-4 33.
Geo-RF (19) — Kendall Roberts 1 3-4 5, J'Lynn Waltz 3 0-0 6, Savanna Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 0 0-2 0, Addi Spesard 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 3-6 19.
A-P;14;8;5;6;—;33
Geo-RF;8;2;2;7;— ;19
3-point field goals — A-P 3 (Jameson 3). Total fouls — A-P 10, Geo-RF 7. Fouled out — Saltsgaver. Technical fouls — none.
