DANVILLE — The Armstrong-Potomac and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team ended the first night of the Vermilion County Tournament with a back and forth game.
In the end, the Trojans would hold off the Blue Devils and won 35-33 on Friday.
Kyla Bullington had 14 points for Armstrong-Potomac, while Brynn Spencer and Lily Jameson each had six points.
Draycee Nelson had 10 points to lead BHRA, while Mayzee Myers had seven and Beth McMahon added four.
The Blue Devils will play Oakwood on Monday, while the Trojans will play Hoopeston Area on Monday.
