DANVILLE — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team qualified for the Vermilion County Tournament Championship game with a 35-18 win over Oakwood on Wednesday.
Kyla Bullingotn had 11 points to lead the Trojans, while Brynn Spencer, Lily Jameson and Cami Saltsgaver each had six points.
Addie Wright had eight points to lead the Comets, while Kalie Tison added four points.
The Trojans will face Salt Fork on Friday with an 8 p.m. start. The Comets will play in the third place game at 6:30 p.m. against Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a rematch of a game played last week. Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will play for fifth place at 5 p.m.
