WATSEKA — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team hit the road to take on Watseka in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday and was edged out 47-41.
Carlyn Crozier had 10 points for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had nine points, Denley Heller had eight, Gigi Mulvaney had five and Maddie Hudson added four.
The Trojans will play Urbana University High on Saturday.
At Watseka
Watseka 47, Armstrong-Potomac 41
Armstrong-Potomac (41) — Carlyn Crozier 5 0-0 10, Gigi Mulcaney 1 3-4 5, Lily Jameson 1 0-0 3, Ali Morgan 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 0 0-0 0, Maddie Hudson 2 0-0 4, Mattie Kennel 4 1-1 9, Denley Heller 4 0-0 8, Faith Cline 1 0-3 2. Totals: 18 4-8 41.
Watseka (47) — Haven Meyer 2 0-1 5, Mallary Dirks 1 1-2 3, Allie Hoy 6 0-0 12, Raegan Gooding 0 2-4 2, Claire Curry 1 2-2 4, Sydney McTaggart 3 6-9 12, Addi Edwards 2 0-0 4, Elena Newell 2 0-0 4, Emily Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 12-20 47.
A-P;14;14;7;6;—;41
Watseka;12;19;6;10;—;47
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Jameson); Watseka 1 (Meyer). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 14, Watseka 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
