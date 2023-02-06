ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team cruised to a 46-21 win over Westville on Monday.
Kyla Bullington had 18 points to lead the Trojans, while Cami Saltsgaver had 10 points, Zoe Turner had six and Gigi Mulvaney added four.
Lainey Wichtowski had four points to lead the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur, Maddie Appl and Madison Duke each added three.
The Trojans will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday, while the Tigers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 46, Westville 21
Westville (21) — Lani Gondzur 1 0-0 2, Lydia Gondzur 1 1-2 3, Emma Schluter 1 0-0 2, Mckynze Carico 0 0-0 0, Lainey Wichtowski 1 2-3 4, Hadley Jones 1 0-0 2, Maddie Appl 1 1-2 3, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Aubrie Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Madison Duke 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 4-7 21.
Armstrong-Potomac (46) — Brynn Spencer 1 0-0 3, Lily Jameson 1 0-0 3, Kyla Bullington 8 2-3 16, Zoe Turner 2 0-0 6, Cami Saltsgaver 5 0-0 10, Makenna Ackerman -0 0, Cala Reifsteck 1 0-0 2, Gigi Mulvaney 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 2-3 46.
Westville;4;7;1;4;—;21
A-P;17;15;0;14;— ;46
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Duke); Armstrong-Potomac 4 (Turner 2, Spencer, Jameson). Total fouls — Westville 3, Armstrong-Potomac 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
