ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team jumped out to a 23-4 halftime lead and went on to beat Hoopeston Area 41-14 on Monday.
Kyla Bullington had 18 points to lead the Trojans, while Cami Saltsgaver had 10 and Brynn Spencer added eight.
Claire Dixon had six points for the Cornjerkers, while Bre Crose added four points.
The Trojans will play Chrisman on Thursday, while Hoopeston Area will play Watseka on Thursday.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 41, Hoopeston Area 14
Hoopeston Area (14) — Shay Layden 0 0-0 0, Brylie Cox 0 0-2 0, Kaedyn Goodrum 0 0-0 0, Lexie Breymeyer 1 0-0 3, Claire Dixon 2 2-2 6, Lilly Blakley 0 0-0 0, Maddie Barnes 0 0-0 0, Bre Crose 1 2-3 4, Addy Kelnhofer 0 0-2 0, Klaire Pilcher 0 1-2 1 Totals: 4 5-11 14.
Armstrong-Potomac (41) — Brynn Spencer 3 0-0 8, Lily Jameson 1 0-0 3, Kyla Bullington 8 2-5 18, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 5 0-0 10, Makenna Ackerman 0 2-2 2, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-7 41.
Hoopeston;1;3;2;8;—;14
A-P;10;13;11;7;— ;41
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (Breymeyer); Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Spencer 2, Jameson). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 10, Armstrong-Potomac 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.