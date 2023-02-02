CHRISMAN — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team cruised to a 38-20 win over Chrisman on Thursday.
Kyla Bullington had 22 points to lead the Trojans, while Makenna Ackerman and Cami Saltsgaver each had six points.
Olivia Radke had nine points for the Cardinals, while Jaidyn Alexander had five steals and Makenzie Mitchell had three blocks.
The Trojans will host Westville on Monday.
At Chrisman
Armstrong-Potomac 38, Chrisman 20
Armstrong-Potomac (38) — Brynn Spencer 0 1-4 1, Lily Jameson 0 0-0 0, Kyla Bullington 9 4-7 22, Zoe Turner 1 0-0 3, Cami Saltsgaver 3 0-2 6, Makenna Ackerman 3 0-0 6, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-13 38.
Chrisman (20) — Taylor Jones 0 0-0 0, Whitnie Haton 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Alexander 1 0-0 2, Olivia Radke 3 0-0 9, Bailey Presslor 1 0-0 3, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0, Mckenzie Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Addison Phipps 1 0-0 2, Adelyn Miller 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 2-2 20.
A-P;11;5;14;8;—;38
Chrisman;3;2;2;13;— ;20
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Turner); Chrisman 4 (Radke 3, Presslor). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 6, Chrisman 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.