WESTVILLE — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team took and early lead and kept it as the Trojans beat Westville 49-27 on Monday.
Mattie Kennel had 18 points for the Trojans, while Gigi Mulvaney had eight, Carlyn Crozier had six and Lily Jameson and Denley Heller each had four.
Hadley Cox had 12 to lead the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur, Savanna Tyler and Aubrie Jenkins each had four points and Ariel Clarkston added three points.
At Westville
Armstrong-Potomac 49, Westville 27
Armstrong-Potomac (49) — Carlyn Crozier 3 0-0 6, Brynn Spencer 1 0-0 2, Gigi Mulvaney 4 0-2 8, Lily Jameson 1 2-2 4, Ali Morgan 1 0-0 2, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-0 2, Maddie Hudson 1 1-4 3, Mattie Kennel 8 2-4 18, Gracie Gordon 0 0-0 0, Denley Heller 2 0-1 4, Faith Cline 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-13 49.
Westville (27) — Hadley Cox 4 3-4 12, Landi Gondzur 0 0-0 0, Lydia Gondzur 1 2-2 4, Kelsie High 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 1-2 3, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 0 0-0 0, Savanna Tyler 0 0-0 0, Chloe Brant 2 0-0 4, Aubrie Jenkins 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 6-8 27.
A-P;15;15;7;12;—;49
Westville;5;8;5;9;—;27
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Cox). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 10, Westville 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
