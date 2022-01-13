ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-2 first quarter lead and went on to a 43-32 win over Iroquois West on Thursday.
Carlyn Crozier had 13 points for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennell had seven and Kyla Bullington and Ali Morgan each had six points.
The Trojans start the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday against Hoopeston Area.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 43, Cissna Park 32
Cissna Park (32) — Schoop 1 0-0 2, Ritades 0 2-2 2, Nando 2 6-8 13, Small 2 3-4 9, Darling 0 00-0 0, Kennidi 0 0-0 0, McCann 1 0-0 2, McKinley 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 11-14 32.
Armstrong-Potomac (43) — Carlyn Crozier 6 1-2 13, Gigi Mulvaney 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 1 1-2 4, Ali Morgan 2 0-0 6, Kyla Bullington 2 2-6 6, Cami Saltsgaver 0 0-0 0, Maddie Hudson 2 1-4 3, Mattie Kennel 1 5-7 7, Faith Cline 1 0-0 2, Denley Heller 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 10-23 43.
I. West;2;9;10;11;—;32
A-P;10;7;7;19;—;43
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 3 (Darling 2, Small); Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Morgan 2, Jameson). Total fouls — Iroquois West 16, Armstrong-Potomac 16. Fouled out — Small, Hudson. Technical fouls — none.
