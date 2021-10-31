GREENFIELD — The ground and pound attack of the Tigers was too much to handle for the Storm.
Greenfield-Northwestern racked up 362 rushing yards with Sam Walker (112 yards) and Brent Bilbruck (142 yards) each scoring twice as the Tigers defeated the Salt Fork Storm 30-6 in an IHSA Class 1A first-round playoff game.
Salt Fork avoided the shutout when Ben Jessup scored on a 1-yard run in the final seconds of the contest. Jessup finished with 48 rushing yards on 16 carries.
The Storm, who end the season with a 6-4 record, had just 113 yards of total offense as quarterback Colden Earles was 5-of-15 passing for 56 yards. His top receiver was Garrett Taylor with 2 receptions for 31 yards.
Greenfield-Northwestern advances to play second-seeded Carrollton, a 47-7 winner over Shelbyville, in the second round.
At Greenfield
IHSA Class 1A Playoff Game
Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6
Salt Fork `0 `0 `0 `6 `— `6
Greenfield-NW `8 `6 `8 `8 `— `30
First quarter
GNW — Sam Walker 13-yard run (Walker run), 9:08
Second quarter
GNW — Walker 1-yard run (pass failed), 0:54.
Third quarter
GNW — Brett Bilbruck 13-yard run (Brady Pembrook run), 2:09.
Fourth quarter
GNW — Bilbruck 5-yard run (Walker run), 3:08.
Salt Fork — Ben Jessup 1-yard run (kick failed), 0:01.
Team statistics
`Salt Fork `Greenfield-NW
First downs `11 `20
Rushes-yards `33-57 `53-362
Passing yards `56 `30
Comp-Att-Int `5-15-0 `2-8-0
Total yards `113 `392
Kickoff returns `5-9 `2-3
Punt returns `0-0 `2-25
Interception returns `0-0 `0-0
Fumble returns `0-0 `0-0
Punts-Avg. `4-34.5 `2-30.5
Fumbles-lost `1-0 `0-0
Penalties-yards `9-98 `1-5
Individual statistics
Rushing — Salt Fork: Ben Jessup 16-48, Cameron Merritt 9-10, Colden Earles 5-(-11), Ethan McLain 3-10. Greenfield-NW: Sam Walker 26-112, Brett Bilbruck 12-142, Brady Pembrook 8-87, Drake Stuart 7-21.
Passing — Salt Fork: Earles 5-15-0 56 yards. Greenfield-NW: Pembrook 2-8-0 30 yards.
Receiving — Salt Fork: Garrett Taylor 2-31, Ethan McLain 2-(-1), Nathan Kirby 1-26. Greenfield-NW: Dylan Pembrook 2-30.
Kickoff returns — Salt Fork: Derrek Richards 2-4, Taylor 1-8, Blake Hettmansberger 1-0, Jessup 1-(-3). Greenfield-NW: Kohen Vetter 2-3
Punt returns — Greenfield-NW: D.Pembrook 2-25.
Interception returns — none
Fumble returns — none
Punting — Salt Fork: Jessup 4 punts 138 yards, 34.5 average. Greenfield-NW: B.Pembrook 2 punts, 61 yars, 30.5 average.
Missed field goal — none.
