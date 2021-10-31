SF Logo

GREENFIELD — The ground and pound attack of the Tigers was too much to handle for the Storm.

Greenfield-Northwestern racked up 362 rushing yards with Sam Walker (112 yards) and Brent Bilbruck (142 yards) each scoring twice as the Tigers defeated the Salt Fork Storm 30-6 in an IHSA Class 1A first-round playoff game.

Salt Fork avoided the shutout when Ben Jessup scored on a 1-yard run in the final seconds of the contest. Jessup finished with 48 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The Storm, who end the season with a 6-4 record,  had just 113 yards of total offense as quarterback Colden Earles was 5-of-15 passing for 56 yards. His top receiver was Garrett Taylor with 2 receptions for 31 yards.

Greenfield-Northwestern advances to play second-seeded Carrollton, a 47-7 winner over Shelbyville, in the second round.

At Greenfield

IHSA Class 1A Playoff Game

Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6

Salt Fork `0 `0 `0 `6 `— `6

Greenfield-NW `8 `6 `8 `8 `— `30

First quarter

GNW — Sam Walker 13-yard run (Walker run), 9:08

Second quarter

GNW — Walker 1-yard run (pass failed), 0:54.

Third quarter

GNW — Brett Bilbruck 13-yard run (Brady Pembrook run), 2:09.

Fourth quarter

GNW — Bilbruck 5-yard run (Walker run), 3:08.

Salt Fork — Ben Jessup 1-yard run (kick failed), 0:01.

Team statistics

`Salt Fork `Greenfield-NW

First downs `11 `20

Rushes-yards `33-57 `53-362

Passing yards `56 `30

Comp-Att-Int `5-15-0 `2-8-0

Total yards `113 `392

Kickoff returns `5-9 `2-3

Punt returns `0-0 `2-25

Interception returns `0-0 `0-0

Fumble returns `0-0 `0-0

Punts-Avg. `4-34.5 `2-30.5

Fumbles-lost `1-0 `0-0

Penalties-yards `9-98 `1-5

Individual statistics

Rushing — Salt Fork: Ben Jessup 16-48, Cameron Merritt 9-10, Colden Earles 5-(-11), Ethan McLain 3-10. Greenfield-NW: Sam Walker 26-112, Brett Bilbruck 12-142, Brady Pembrook 8-87, Drake Stuart 7-21.

Passing — Salt Fork: Earles 5-15-0 56 yards. Greenfield-NW: Pembrook 2-8-0 30 yards.

Receiving — Salt Fork: Garrett Taylor 2-31, Ethan McLain 2-(-1), Nathan Kirby 1-26. Greenfield-NW: Dylan Pembrook 2-30.

Kickoff returns — Salt Fork: Derrek Richards 2-4, Taylor 1-8, Blake Hettmansberger 1-0, Jessup 1-(-3). Greenfield-NW: Kohen Vetter 2-3

Punt returns — Greenfield-NW: D.Pembrook 2-25.

Interception returns — none

Fumble returns  none

Punting — Salt Fork: Jessup 4 punts 138 yards, 34.5 average. Greenfield-NW: B.Pembrook 2 punts, 61 yars, 30.5 average.

Missed field goal — none.

