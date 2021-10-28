WESTVILLE — As the Westville football team get ready for its first round playoff game on Saturday, they continue a season without a long-time mainstay.
Assistant coach Eli Williams passed away shortly before the season got started and everyone from his family to fellow coaches and players are still feeling his loss.
“He loved (coaching) and loved the relationships with the kids and other coaches,” Williams’ widow, Sue Williams said. “He just loved people in general. He loved the relationships with the kids that he had and wanted to push them to the next level. In practice, he would give the kids a pat on the back also and he got a lot of respect for the kids for that.”
Williams, who also played at Westville High School, gave back as a coach for the Youth Football Team and would go on to be a board member for the team.
“He was on the youth football league board and he coached when he didn’t coach at the high school,” Sue Williams said. “Even when he was coaching at the high school, he was still a board member until he retired and he also coached basketball for the seventh-eighth grade for over 20 years, coached junior high for the fifth through eighth grade and was a trustee for the Belgium board. He helped with the baseball team when Eli Justin was there and he coached the softball team when our daughter (Ashley Williams) was on the team and head coach for our niece’s team.”
“Mostly anyone in the last 30 years in youth sports has come into contact with him and they respected him and his fairness,” Williams’ son, Eli Justin Williams said. “He was firm and fair and disciplined and got on kids when they needed it and gave them a pat on the back when they needed it. He showed respect to everyone he encountered and that meant a lot to people.”
As board leader, he met a man who would become a friend and fellow assistant coach in Kirk Edwards.
“I learned that there is one thing I can control and that is effort,” Edwards said. “I learned a different side of coaching because I was a hard coach and he was more laid back. He taught me a lot to hold my emotions in tough times and I always respected it.
“I take his coaching style and they know when I get mad, they know that it is enough is enough and that was what Eli was. He had a great impact on me and the kids. He gave me advice and I ran with it and it was gold to me.”
After joining the Westville coaching staff in 2001, Williams’ time with youth football made it easy for players to make that adjustment to high school football.
“When he came with us, he knew every kid that was in the program and they knew him,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. “He has a positive influence on everyone that came through the program. He was always even-keeled and if he got on you on something, you know you had to improve something.”
During his close to 20 year run, Williams was able to not only coach kids in the neighborhood, he also helped in the development of Eli Justin Williams, adoptive son Ladavion Severado and grandson Aaron Welch-Williams, who is a senior this season.
“My senior year was the first year we went to the state finals and we took a picture on the field before the game and that was great to have and to have him as a coach and my mentor in life was great,” Eli Justin Williams said. “He coached my class and the class after and we moved up together through peanuts, JV, varsity and when we got to high school he was there, so he is a very knowledgeable person and everyone respected him and made us work even harder.
“They had a real good team,” Sue Williams said. “And with it being his son, it was special for him to be there for all the practices and games. He was very proud of him and it was great for him to see his son play in the finals, along with all of the other kids. He had a close bond with the kids.”
“I love my grandpa and I did everything with him,” Welch-Williams said. “He adopted me as a kid and I would not be here if it wasn’t for him. He’s been a big part of my life. Effort, he always talked about effort and he said to never give up. We had games like the Bismarck Game and we never gave up and Clifton Central, we did well.”
Along with Welch-Williams, another family member on the team is nephew Andre Johnson.
“He was a good person and always positive,” Johnson said. “He never talked about anyone and anything unless it had to be said. It hurt a lot for him to leave, also Aaron has a kid and I wish he was there to see that. I love him to death and everyone loved him. He always pushes us to be better people. His motto is to give your best effort and most of the students followed that.”
Eli Justin Williams said about his father that there was no player that was a total favorite of his because every player loved to play for him.
“It’s hard to single anyone out, because you can’t get the local recognition and respect if you did,” Eli Justin Williams said. “At his visitation, a few of my friends I met in college said that they never saw so many different ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds and ages all together in one spot. When you have someone that makes every person feel valued, half of the players will say they had a special relationship with them because he listened and made you felt heard and made people wanted.”
The Tigers are 7-2 entering Saturday’s first round playoff game at Maroa-Forsyth in their first season without Williams as part of the coaching staff, but his passing does leave a lot of memories behind.
“It’s been a huge loss not having him in the practice field or the games,” Goodlove said. “When we go on the field, he would shake everyone’s hand and then he would shake my hand last and I miss those things. After a victory or a loss, we would ride the bus and we would talk about football, family and life. You miss those times away from the field and it’s been different for the coaches and players and he is missed.”
“It was pretty hard and a little different obviously, but we are pushing through and having a good season,” Welch-Williams said. “It’s still hard, looking over at the sideline and not seeing him is sad, but I am sure he is looking down at us smiling. We are doing well and he is probably happy.”
“I think about him the whole game, I have his name written on my cleats and on tape,” Johnson said. “I think about him all the time and I play for him now.”
“I don’t have a clue because he is still here in our hearts, but I will tell you, it’s been very difficult with him not being here, but we strive on,” Edwards said. “He is still out there and he is still watching us. Everyone says we had a tough draw, but you have to go through them all to win a state championship, but effort is the one thing we can control.”
Eli Justin Williams said his father had a lot of great advice and would like for everyone to follow this piece of advice in the future.
“I would say to anyone is to take a play from my dad’s book and treat everyone with kindness,” Eli Justin Williams said. “My dad said is that you can’t teach effort, intensity or heart. Potential is worth only so much if you don’t try 100 percent to reach that. He had a lot of life lessons and we try to be thankful for the time we had with him and take his lessons.”
