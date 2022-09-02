WESTVILLE — What looked at the outset as a close game, became a blowout on Friday as the Westville football team beat Watseka 63-12.
The Tigers were up onlt 14-12 with seven minutes left in the first quarter and would take over from there. Trent McMasters would return a kick 79 yards for a score while Houston Bryant ran for a four-yard score to end the first half 28-12.
Drew Wichtowski hit Landon Haurez for an 8-yard score in the second quarter and Bryant ran for 3 and 11 yard scores for an 49-12 halftime lead.
The Tigers added two more touchdowns in the third to end scoring.
Bryant ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns, while Wichtowski ran for 65 yards and passed for 11 yards and two scores, which included an 61-yard pass to Haurez for the first score of the game.
The Tigers will travel to Dwight next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Westville
Westville 63, Watseka 12
Watseka`12`0`0`0`—`12
Westville`28`21`14`0`—`63
First quarter
W —Landon Haurez 61-yard pass from Drew Wichtowski (Nathan Blue kick), 11:08.
W — Houston Bryant 4-yard run (Blue kick), 8:19
Watseka — Anthony Shervino 53-yard run (kick failed), 7:16.
Watseka — Evan LaBelle 36-yard pass from Brady Walwer (run failed), 7:06.
W — Trent McMasters 79-yard kick return (kick failed), 6:54.
W — Bryant 4-yard run (Haurez pass from Wichtowski), 2:07.
Second quarter
W — Haurez 8-yard pass from Wichtowski (Blue kick), 9:02
W — Bryant 3-yard run (Blue Kick), 7:41
W — Bryant 11-yard run (Blue kick), 7:25
Third quarter
W — Whorrall 1-yard run (Blue kick).
W — Barney 3-yard run (Blue kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — Watseka: Shervino 6-81, LaBelle 11-23; Westville: Bryant 14-123, Wichtowski 4-65, Garrett Hatcher 5-38, Craig Johnson 3-29, Whorrall 3-29, Haurez 1-7, Barney 1-3.
Passing — Watseka: Waler 2-3-0 39 yards, Westville: Wichtowski 5-8-0 111 yards.
Receiving — Watseka: LaBelle 1-36, Shervino 1-3; W: Haurez 4-84, Bryant 1-27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.