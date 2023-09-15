GEORGETOWN — The Westville football team remained in control of the Coal Bucket on Friday with a 49-10 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in the 60th edition of the game.
Drew Wichtowski had 15 rushes for 207 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers and completed eight passes for 120 yards. Connor Coon had one run for 60 yards, Landen Coon had 43 yards on the ground and 46 yards receiving, Easton Bolin had an 11-yard touchdown run, Trent McMasters had 29 yards rushing and Easton Barney had a 36-yard catch.
The Tigers are 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Oakwood next week.
The Buffaloes are 0-4 overall and in the VVC and will play Hoopeston Area/Amrstrong-Potomac next week.
