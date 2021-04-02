FITHIAN — The Westville football team battled and battled and would do enough to defeat Oakwood 20-14 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Tigers were down 8-0 after the first quarter, but would tie things at 8-8 at halftime. The score would stay that way through the third quarter, but the Tigers would outscore the Comets 12-6 in the fourth quarter.
Westville is 1-2 and will face Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week while Oakwood is 2-1 and will travel to Salt Fork next week.
