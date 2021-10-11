WESTVILLE — Last week was all about celebrating the re-opening of Memorial Field for the Westville Tigers.
On Saturday, it was time to honor a respected former athlete and coach — Eli Williams, who passed away this summer.
Levi Pratt had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and the senior running back finished with 94 rushing yards as Westville defeated Salt Fork 35-7 in a Vermilion Valley Conference football game.
The Tigers (6-1 overall, 3-0 in the VVC South) racked up 308 rushing yards with senior Will Terry leading the way with 103 yards on 13 carries, followed by Pratt's 94.
Conversely, Salt Fork was held to just 101 yards on the ground and the lone touchdown for the Storm came on a 4-yard touchdown run by Ethan McClain in the third quarter.
Senior Rylee Edwards had a team-high nine solo tackles for Westville, who will travel to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin this Friday in a clash of unbeaten teams in the VVC South.
The winner of the battle between the Blue Devils and the Tigers will secure at least a share of the conference title.
Salt Fork (5-2 overall, 1-2 in the VVC South) will travel to play Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac on Friday night.
