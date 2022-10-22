WESTVILLE — While it may not have shown on the scoreboard, Friday's Coal Bucket game brought out a lot of emotions.
It was the first Coal Bucket game since 2019 and while Westville remained in control of the Bucket with a 59-7 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, both teams were looking forward to continuing the legacy of the game.
"The Coal Bucket is the Coal Bucket and it is a big game for both communities," Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. "It is big for the kids, coaches, student body and it is always a great atmosphere and it has been for a long time. It's a fun game to play and win or lose it is a good game and great for both towns."
For a lot of players on both teams, it was the first time they played in the game and for most seniors, it was just their second and final chance to play.
"It's been one crazy ride because we went from 12 kids my sophomore year to 17 my junior year and 25-30 in my senior year, so it has been crazy," Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior quarterback Cohen Cavanaugh said.
The Tigers poured on the points in the first half for a 45-0 halftime lead. It was the first game by for Westville quarterback Drew Wichtowski and he was able to complete touchdown passes to Landen Haurez and Ethan McMasters and also ran for an 11-yard score.
"I said all week, it is great to have our quarterback back," Goodlove said. "It puts Landen back at wide receiver and when you have Landon, Houston (Bryant) and Jonah (Smith) and Craig (Johnson), and Ethan, you have so many ways you can sore now. Drew can run the ball well and can pass it. It is an option offense where the quarterback and run it and throw it and it is great to have that back."
"We wanted to run the ball and hope to get the younger kids in to get some playing time," Johnson, a senior running back said. "Playing on the wining side is fun and scoring is fun and it gave me a rush."
In the second half, the Buffaloes finally got on the board with 4:27 left in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Maddox Kochvar. As it has been under GRFC coach Dwayne Grider's two years at the helm, the Buffaloes did not give up.
"This one was rough," GRFC junior Rylan Mosier said. " I know that this is tradition, but we got stomped and it sucks. We don't like to give up, we don't want to give the other team the satisfaction."
Grider, who played in the Coal Bucket at Georgetown, said now it was key for his players to get a taste of the tradition.
"Most of our kids have never played in the game and it is hard to explain to them what it means to play in it. Now they do," Grider said.
"Coach Grider has done a great job. They have 32 kids and they are young and the future is bright," Goodlove said. "They were playing their young kids against ours in the second half it was a good game. That program is headed into the right direction."
Grider also thanked parents and fans of the team who continue to come out.
"The MVP is not the Most Valuable Player, it is Most Valuable Parents or Most Valuable People because they come out no matter what," Grider said.
"Our guys stay in the game and I am proud of them for it," Cavanaugh said. "Our fans have been great this year and they have come out for every single game. We haven't won in three years and I want to say thank you to them for their support."
The Buffaloes end the season 0-9 and with the experience of theis game, they want to continue to evolve and get stronger for next season.
"We have enough people We just need to be bigger and stronger and go into the weight room," Mosier said. "We know this is not going to turn around in one season, so we are continuing to build.
With a 5-4 mark, the Tigers await their opponent for next week's playoffs that will be announced on Saturday.
"The kids are excited and when you are 5-4, you are not playing a slouch, you are playing a 9-0 or 8-1 team and we will be on the road," Goodlove said. "I have been on the other end where you don't make the playoffs. We always talk about getting here and we are excited about being in."
"I believe who we are looking at is Decatur or Jacksonville and we are looking at a two-three hour ride max," Johnson said. "We are going to come out and have a hard practice and grind from day one and make sure everything is right.
