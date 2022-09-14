WESTVILLE — After a first game loss, the Westville football team have took the lessons it learned from the loss to its advantage.
“We’ve gotten better every week,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. “Seneca was a different animal and we didn’t tackle well. We made adjustments at halftime of the game and from halftime of the Seneca game on, we have played pretty good football. We still have room for improvement, but the mistakes we made in Week One, we are not making in Week Three.”
After the 35-33 loss to Seneca, the Tigers (2-1) won their last two games, 62-12 over Watseka and 34-7 over Dwight. Goodlove said no matter what happens against Clifton Central on Saturday, his young team has learned a lot against the Vermilion Valley Conference North teams.
“Last year, we were the more experienced team because we had 16 seniors and we have a lot of kids playing varsity for the first time this season,” Goodlove said. “We knew against Seneca, we had to be a quick study because most of their team was coming back.
“Watseka and Dwight both cancelled football and we were excited they made a go at it this season. We won the games, but Watseka and Dwight gave us headaches. Dwight had a great quarterback that made a lot of good plays and was great with his feet as well as his arm. Watseka had some great running backs and both teams will be great next year.”
Like Westville, Clifton Central (2-1) lost its opener to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, but has only given up six points the last two games in wins against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood.
Clifton is like us in that they like to spread the ball. They have a quarterback that throws a good ball and is very accurate and they have kids that if they get close to the ball, they are going to catch it. We are going to have to play a good pass defense and communicate on the field, make adjustments and when they run the football, out front four are going to have to step up. They are a good team and we are not overlooking them. Anytime you play a Clifton Central, you know it is going to be a physical football game.”
For the second time this season, the Tigers will play on a Saturday afternoon and Goodlove does like some of the pros of playing in the daytime.
“Playing on a Saturday afternoon is like playing playoff football. Its a good experience in that manner,” Goodlove said. “For me, there is nothing like Friday Night Lights but it is what it is and at least we are playing.
“The one positive things is that it gets us an extra day of practice. Tuesday is an offense day, Wednesday is a defense day and Thursday is a offense and defense day. It gives us an extra day to prepare to get ready for Clifton.”
The game starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on WITY-AM 980 and WITY-FM 99.5
Covington at South Vermillion
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern)
Records — Covington 1-3 overall, 0-2 in Wabash River Conference. South Vermillion 3-1 overall, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference
Summary — The Trojans are reeling with three straight losses and it may not be any easier with the Wildcats, who have scored at least 30 points in their last two games.
Fountain Central at Attica
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern)
Records — Fountain Central 1-3 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference. Attica 0-4 overall, 0-2 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The Mustangs got a taste of victory last week and can add to that against the Red Ramblers, who has scored 19 points in their first four games.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern)
Records — North Vermillion 2-2 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference. Riverton Parke 3-1 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The Falcons have won one and lost one and are looking to win again on the road against the Panthers, who are coming off a loss to Seeger.
Parke Heritage at Seeger
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern)
Records — Parke Heritage 1-3 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference. Seeger 2-2 overall, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference.
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — The Patriots are finding their footing with a two-game winning streak and wants to continue the streak against the Wolves, who are coming off their first win of the season.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Momence
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — BHRA 3-0 overall, Momence 1-2 overall
Summary — The Blue Devils have scored at least 40 points in their wins, while the Redskins has gotten as high as 20 points this season.
Dwight at Oakwood
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Dwight 0-3 overall, Oakwood 1-2 overall
Radio — WRHK-FM 94.9
Summary — The Comets have scored six points in their last two games and they hope they find a remedy to their losing streak against the Trojans, who have also hit single digits in two of their three games.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Seneca
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0-3 overall, Seneca 3-0 overall.
Summary — The Buffaloes have fought hard, but the scoreboard is not showing it. That trend might continue against the Fighting Irish, who have gotten past 30 points in each of their games.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Salt Fork 2-1 overall, Iroquois West 3-0 overall
Summary — After a heartbreaking loss last week, the Storm hits the road to face another tough rival in the Raiders, who have not given up over 10 points in each of their games.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Watseka 1-2 overall, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0-3
Summary — The Cornjerkers return home looking for a win and they have a good chance against the Warriors, who have scored only 20 points in the last two games.
