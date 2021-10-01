WESTVILLE — The curtain came up on an renovated Memorial Field on Friday and the Westville football team made sure that it would be a performance that people would remember.
The Tigers held on to beat Oakwood 14-12 to remain unbeaten in the Vermilion Valley Conference South Division.
Julian Ledesma ran for a touchdown for the first points of the game for Westville and passed to Drew Wichtowski for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter which turned out to be the winning score.
Will Terry ran for 78 yards for the Tigers.
Oakwood scored on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Hobick to Josh Young in the second quarter and on an Hobick 3-yard run in the third, but the Comets could not convert on their two-point conversion tries and it cost them.
Hobick ended up passing for 185 yards with Young getting four catches for 125 yards.
The Comets drop to 1-5 and 0-2 in the VVC South and will host Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week while the Tigers are 5-1 and 2-0 and will host Salt Fork next week.
