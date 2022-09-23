WESTVILLE — The Westville football team saw themselves down 20-14 at halftime, but was able to power past in the second half to beat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 33-26 on Friday.
Houston Bryant scored three touchdowns for the Tigers with runs of 65, five and one yard, while Craig Johnson returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and Landon Haurez had a 33-yard run.
The Cornjerkers actually scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter and after Bryant scored his first two touchdowns, they would tie the game and take the halftime lead with a 25-yard fumble recovery.
The Tigers are 3-2 and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will play Oakwood next week.
HAAP drops to 1-4 overall and 0-1 and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.