WESTVILLE — The Westville football team entered a major matchup with Momence on Friday for the lead in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
In the end though, it was the Redskins coming away with a 34-14 win over the Tigers.
Drew Wichtowski ran for 100 yards and passed for 98 yards with a touchdown for Westville, while Trent McMasters ran for 72 yards and a score. Ashton Wright caught Wichtowski's scoring pass for 88 yards.
The Tigers are 2-1 and will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next week.
