With two weeks left in the season, teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference South are trying to put the finishing touches on their playoff opportunities.
The team that has already clinched a spot is Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils are 7-0, but head coach Mark Dodd said the team is not going to rest on its laurels for the next two weeks.
“Winning the VVC title is the first thing on our list as far as goals,” Dodd said. “We have a lot to play for in both weeks, so we are not looking ahead and we are always trying to get better.”
BHRA will be facing Westville on Friday at 7 p.m. The Tigers are 4-3 and 2-1 in the VVC and is coming off a tough loss to Salt Fork after a two-game winning streak.
Dodd said this game and the season finale next week against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac are games where the team will see only the best.
“I feel that we get everyone’s best. We have been at the top for a while and teams make or break their season against us,” Dodd said. “We understand that and we take that as a challenge. ... That’s fine and that is what we expect. Last year was a prime example, It was rainy and windy and it was like a mosh pit effect and we were fortunate to come out on top and that is the way with Westville, it is always tough.”
The game will be broadcast on WHRK-FM 94.9.
The Storm are also 4-3 and 2-1 in the VVC South and will start their run against HAAP on Saturday at noon.
“We had some tough losses early and we had the heartbreaker to Bismarck. The kids responded well to that loss and came out and played a great game against Westville,” Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. “I want to give praise to the kids especially our seniors because we could have given up after that loss to Bismarck, but the kids did a good job of staying on focus with a rivalry game against Westville.”
The Cornjerkers are 3-4 and 2-1 in the conference and have to pull off a big run to make the playoffs for the second straight season.
“It would have been nice to have ones that we let slipped away in the win column, but it is what it is,” HAAP coach Matthew Leskis said. “We have to focus and finish strong if we want to get a spot in the playoffs, but we have our eyes on the ball now.”
HAAP has won three of their last four and their last two straight.
“When you look at Hoopeston, you see a scary opponent with the Zamora Brothers — especially Anthony (Zamora) — and they have a linebacker where if you see him on tape, he is all over the place,” Hageman said. “We talked to our kids to continue the momentum going and that we are continue to make improvements on us.”
“Salt Fork is always tough and they are a well-coached, well-disciplined team,” Leskis said. “They have good athletes, size and speed and we have to play sound on both sides of the ball and it is time for players to focus on what their job is and we hope things will work out.”
Leskis said there was some leeway last season, but said these last two weeks are basically do or die.
“Last year, we were fortunate to punch our ticket in the homecoming game against Salt Fork,” Leskis said. “This year, the only way to have a chance is win out, there is not a second chance you have to win now or go home. We have to stay focused and not get injured. We just hope to stay healthy and hope to catch a break.”
North Vermillion at Seeger
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — North Vermillion 5-3 overall, 4-2 in Wabash River Conference. Seeger 6-2 overall, 6-0 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — After a big win against South Vermillion last week, the Patriots look to go unbeaten for the WRC season. The Falcons come in on a three-game winning streak.
Riverton Parke at Covington
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Riverton Parke 6-2 overall, 4-2 in Wabash River Conference. Covington 3-5 overall, 2-4 in Wabash River Conference.
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — The Panthers are having their best season since finishing 8-4 in 2006 and want to continue that good fortune against the Trojans, who have won two of their last three.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Parke Heritage 1-7 overall, 1-5 in Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 2-6 overall, 2-4 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The Mustangs (3) and Wolves (4) have lost their last seven games combined. But Fountain Central has shown effort in their defeats and with a home crowd, could get some momentum for the playoffs.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Oakwood 2-5 overall, 0-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0-7 overall, 0-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Radio — WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5
Summary — The time to gain a little confidence for the end of the season is now for the Comets and the Buffaloes. With tough game next week, a chance to win a first VVC South conference game could be a strong catalyst for both teams.
Schlarman Academy at Milford/ Cissna Park
Time — 2 p.m. Saturday
Records — Schlarman 3-4 overall, Milford/Cissna Park 6-1
Summary — The Hilltoppers have lost their last two and hit the road to face an Bearcat team that is coming off its first loss of the season last week against St. Thomas More.
