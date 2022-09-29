NORMAL — It’s probably fitting that the Danville Vikings travel to Normal Community this Friday night for a Big 12 Conference football contest after a gut-wrenching 7-0 loss to Champaign Centennial last week.
Why is that?
Well, the last time that Danville lost a game 7-0 it was an IHSA Class 6A first-round playoff game in No. 1, 2008 against Normal Community.
That gave proved to be springboard to three of the most successful seasons in Danville football history, highlighted by back-to-back undefeated Big 12 Championships and state semifinal appearances in 2009 and 2010.
Danville head coach Marcus Forrest isn’t thinking about history, he is concentrating on the future.
“Just like any other loss that we’ve had in the program, it’s time to regroup and to a point, rebuild,’’ he said as Danville gets ready for a 7 p.m. contest this Friday at Normal Community. “It wasn’t a total effort problem, the mistakes that we made are fixable. It was more about fundamentally dealing with a team that was coming hard and we were not where we needed to be. We have focused on that this week and worked on it.’’
Because, there is one that Forrest knows for sure — Normal Community (2-3 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12) is going to play just as hard as Centennial did last week.
“There is no doubt. We know that we have a team that is not only this year, but for the last decade to two decades has been a very tough team,’’ Forrest said. “It’s a team that for us, we haven’t beaten in over decade.
“So, this is a tough team to play after a loss, but it was a loss that we can build off for this week.’’
The last time that Danville defeated Normal Community was Oct. 21, 2011 when Aaron Hale and Guy Rowell stopped Normal Community quarterback Nick Birlingmair on a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minutes to preserve a 27-26 victory for the Vikings.
Since that game, the Ironmen have won eight straight as the programs didn’t play each other in 2015 or during the fall 2021 season. The last meeting was during the spring 2021 season when the Ironmen defeated the Vikings 31-14 at Ned Whitesell Field.
For me, it’s been longer,’’ said Forrest, who was out that season after getting a heart transplant in February of that year. “While it’s a team we haven’t seen, it’s still a program that has been consistently good at the top of our conference.’’
And, that fact isn’t lost on the Danville players.
“I’ve never played against them, but their reputation is that they are hard-playing football team,’’ said Danville junior Curtis Beasley IV. “They know what they are doing and they are going to come for our throats. We need to come with the same energy and be confidence in ourselves.’’
Is that going to be easy to do after the Vikings gained just 138 yards in last week’s loss?
“We are going to bounce back by holding ourselves accountable for the mistakes that we made. And we understand that the way to winning is through our effort,’’ said Beasley, an offensive lineman. “We recognize that we need to make up for that game this Friday.
“We can get our offense going by making sure that we know our assignments. There was a lot of confusion against Centennial. When we are certain on what we are doing, it allows us to do it rather than thinking about it.’’
While the offense has needed plenty of work this week, Danville’s defense had a winning performance last week, holding a Centennial team averaging more than 50 points a game to just one touchdown and only 173 yards.
“Defensively, we were really strong,’’ said Danville senior defensive back Matthew Thomas. “We shouldn’t have lost that game and I want to take it out on Normal.’’
And that’s been the only thing that Danville has through about this week.
“We are not going to let last week’s loss keep us from getting ready for this week’s game,’’ he said. “I’ve been a part of some teams in the past where one loss will turn into two.
“Our mentality all season has been about the next play or the next game. That’s what we are doing this week.’’
Friday’s game at Normal Community can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
