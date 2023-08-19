DANVILLE — For three years, both Danville High School football coach Marcus Forrest and the Vikings have worked on getting better.
And now this year, the Vikings are ready to breakthrough.
“It’s been better than it has been in a long time,” Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “The kids are working hard and enjoying themselves. They have been coming together pretty good this summer.”
After Forrest’s heart transplant three years ago, the freshmen then have become the leaders of now and have fought alongside Forrest to go from 3-2 in the short 2020 season, 4-5 in 2021 and 6-4 in 2022.
“It has been a matter of working myself back in and I think it is all coming together this year,” Forrest said. “With this group of seniors, I missed their freshman year and we have spent the last few years learning about each other and how we are going to work together and we have a lot more leadership than before. I tis not a matter of the athletes and the coaches, it is everything coming together at once and I hope it will be sustainable for a long time.”
“To have someone like Coach Forrest that mentors us not only on the field but in life, makes us have a better attitude and to work hard in any condition,” senior Curtis Beasley said. “His sprit was here when coach Thomas led us and we have seen a lot of things We have done the work and we hope to get the fruits of that work.”
Beasley is one of the senior linebackers Forrest says will be one of the top leaders, but he is far from the only one.
“We have a lot of seniors that are top leaders like Caleb Robinson and Phil Shaw and Curtis Beasley,” Forrest said. “They were All-Conference with Curtis being named for offensive line and Phil and Caleb were All-Conference linebackers. It is great for leadership. They have seen 4-5 and 6-3 and they are here to continue the progression to 7-2, which we want to look at and that is something that we have been working on sine school started.
“JavAughn Robinson is once again our quarterback as a junior and we have Tayvion Diltz, who is a junior. They are able to lead more.”
“It is a brotherhood,” Shaw said. “It is good to show what we have learned in the last four years. We are trying to keep the energy going and it is a great level.”
The Vikings will also have some newcomers that could add some more firepower.
“We have a kid name Ayden Crider that is going to be center on the offense and he played JV as a freshman,” Forrest said. “Jerry Reed came over from Schlarman and his brother played for us. We have a quarterback that transferred in named Darius Jay and he will also play DB for us. We have kids that are athletic who will come in that can make a difference and we have some low-level guys that can come in and make a difference. They are still learning and understanding about the level that we play, but we will have the seniors that we are counting on. When those times get tough, we have them bring us up.”
“This year, we all have each others backs and the energy is different,” Caleb Robinson said. “They look up to us.”
“I see with the underclassmen that they are willing to put in the hard work and try to continue what we have started,” Beasley said. “We are humbled to be in the role of teaching them.”
The teaching will have to be strong from the start as the Vikings will face Chatham-Glenwood and Peoria on the road the first two weeks of the season.
“Glenwood is among the top 10 teams in the state and to go there off the bat, we are going to have an idea how our summer went and it is going to test us,” Forrest said. “We go from there to Peoria High, who played for a state championship and was a play away from winning the title and are one of the top two teams in our conference no matter what.
“Those two games are going to help us set the tone for the season. If we come out with one of the two, that would be great, but to win both of them, would be the tone setter. As long as we play competitively, even if we lose, we set the tone. We have a bunch of kids that have worked together and have confidence in each other that we can succeed and that we can be competitive”
With a great energy and expanding count in all team numbers, Forrest said this year could be the start of constant success.
“We went from 44 kids my first year back to 52 last year and our lower level has over 30 and in years before we would struggle to get 20,” Forrest said. “We have more kids that enjoy playing, If we can keep the numbers in, it will get more kids involved, more kids come in and get better.”
“I feel like this year, we are in good shape,” Beasley said. “We have a very good amount and a people are putting a lot of effort in what we are trying to accomplish. It is nice to step into a leadership role, and it is great to have a chance to set a good example for the team and we can collectively put forth a good effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.