PEORIA — The Danville Vikings secured its first playoff berth since 2019 with a 58-7 victory over the Peoria Richwoods Knights on a rainy Friday night at Endres Field in Peoria.
Danville improves to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12 Conference with the victory and the Vikings will end the regular season at 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference as their week 9 opponent, Urbana, is not fielding a varsity team this season and will forfeit the contest.
With six victories, Danville is guaranteed a playoff berth when the IHSA announces playoff pairings next Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.
While on the field, the Vikings seemingly ran right through the Knights defense, scoring six touchdowns runs in the first half on their way to a 44-7 halftime lead.
Danville had to overcome plenty of adversity on its way to Peoria.
There was a mix-up in the bus schedule as they didn't have one at their scheduled departure time. And then while en route to Peoria one of the busses suffered a flat tire.
"Our motto all season has been next play,'' said Danville senior quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton. "We just applied the same mindset to our trip. We weren't going to let a few travel problems hold us back.''
The Vikings used a balanced attack to build a large first half lead.
Senior Tommy Harris III scored on touchdown runs of 6 and 45 yards in the first quarter. Junior Caleb Robinson found the end zone twice on runs of 8 and 40 yards. And the final two first-half scores came from sophomore quarterback Ja'Vaughn Robinson on a 4-yard run, while Phillip Shaw IV from 3 yards.
Shaw added another 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and senior Tevyn Henderson capped the scoring with a 26-yard pass from Ja'Vaughn Robinson.
The only touchdown for Richwoods came on a 93-yard pass from Greg Burnside to Jaivyn Moore in the second quarter.
At Endres Field, Peoria
Danville 58, Richwoods 7
Danville `22 `22 `14 `0 `— `58
Richwoods `0 `7 `0 `0 `— `7
First quarter
Danville — Tommy Harris III 6-yard run (Bryson Perez-Hinton run), 7:22.
Danville — Harris 45-yard run (run failed), 5:06.
Danville — Caleb Robinson 8-yard run (Perez-Hinton run), 1:07.
Second quarter
Richwoods — Jaivyn Moore 93-yard pass from Greg Burnside (Zenon Rule kick), 10:54.
Danville — C.Robinson 40-yard run (Perez-Hinton run), 10:36.
Danville — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4-yard run (run failed), 6:28.
Danville — Phillip Shaw IV 3-yard run (T.J. Lee pass from J.Robinson), 0:12.
Third quarter
Danville — Shaw 3-yard run (Robinson run), 8:02.
Danville — Tevyn Henderson 26-yard pass from J.Robinson (run failed), 0:31.
Records — Danville 5-3 overall, 4-3 in the Big 12 Conference. Richwoods 1-7 overall, 1-6 in the Big 12 Conference.
