PEORIA — All season, the Danville Vikings have preached a next-play mentality on the football field.
That motto carried them to a 4-3 record and one victory away for an IHSA playoff berth.
But on Friday, the adversity for the Vikings started off the field.
“Today, we had miscommunication with our busses, not only did the busses come late, but one didn’t come at all,’’ said Danville football coach Marcus Forrest. “Then we get on the bus, we get a flat tire on one of the busses. So, we had to pile into one bus.’’
And even after that, Danville had to overcome a steady rain in the first half at Endres Field in Peoria.
“We didn’t expect that, but this group stayed focused the whole time,’’ Forrest added.
It showed on the field as the Vikings scored early and often on their way to a 58-7 victory over the Peoria Richwoods Knights.
With the victory, Danville improves to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12 Conference and with a forfeit coming this week from Urbana, who is not fielding a varsity team this season, the Vikings will conclude the regular season at 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the league.
“It’s been a day of mishaps,’’ said Danville senior quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton. “We just had to fight through a lot of adversities.
“Our motto all season has been next play. We just applied that same mindset to our trip over here. We weren’t going to let a few problems hold us back.’’
And with its sixth victory, the Vikings are guaranteed a playoff berth when the IHSA announces the pairings at 8 p.m. this Saturday.
“It’s everything that we have worked for,’’ said Danville senior Calvin Hempel. “Making the playoffs has been the dream for me since I was a kid watching the 2009 and 2010 Danville teams.
“If we wanted it, we had to work for it. I know that my brothers have been doing the same.’’
The Vikings will be making their first appearance in the playoffs since 2019 and it will be the school’s 23rd appearance all-time.
“That was the most important thing that we went into this week knowing. If we play hard and did the things that we were supposed to do — we wouldn’t have to worry about the playoffs,’’ Forrest said. “We know that we are guaranteed a spot. It’s something these kids have worked for since the end of last season.
“I’m proud of them. They have stayed together and done the things that we have asked them to do.’’
A year ago, Danville was in a similar position heading into its regular-season finale at Thornwood but the Vikings suffered a 20-14 loss in overtime to eliminate their playoff hopes.
“Coming that close last year was really a reminder of what we had to do this year,’’ Hempel said. “We were striving for an even better record this year, but we get to play one more game and that’s the only thing that matters now.’’
And while the weather conditions made things a little more difficult, the Vikings just adjusted their plan of attack.
Danville relied on a heavy dose of its ground game led by senior Tommy Harris III, who scored his team’s first two touchdowns, and a stout defense that held Richwoods to just one score — a 93-yard pass from Greg Burnside to Jaivyn Moore — in the second quarter.
“The main thing we talked about early in the week was coming out fast, physical and playing hard,’’ Forrest said. “Despite the conditions, we played hard and we played physical like the team we want to be. We were able to take control of the game early.’’
The Vikings built a 44-7 halftime lead with six rushing touchdowns — two from Harris, two more from Caleb Robinson, one from sophomore quarterback Ja’Vaughn Robinson and one from running back Phillip Shaw IV. Perez-Hinton contributed three 2-point conversion runs as well.
“I enjoyed the way we ran the ball,’’ Forrest said. “There was no doubt that we were going to have to run the ball with the weather. We had to get under center to make sure that we controlled the ball. And we were still able to get the ball to our three running backs and our two quarterbacks.
“They were all running downhill and running physical. We established the run game and wore them down.’’
That continued in the second half as Shaw scored another touchdown and the Vikings capped their scoring with a 26-yard pass to senior Tevyn Henderson from Ja’Vaughn Robinson.
With the large second-half lead, Danville was able to play every player that made the trip to Peoria on Friday.
“Every kid that came with us tonight got into the game and got a chance to play and get an experience — good or bad,’’ Forrest said. “They work just as hard as the kids that start, so any time we can get them into a game and give them some work, it’s a good night.’’
Not everything that happened in Peoria on Friday night was good news for the Vikings. Sophomore defensive tackle Jayden Cottrell, who is 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, suffered a dislocated knee with ligament damage ending his season.
“Jayden is not only a big person, but he is a big part of our team,’’ said Hempel. “He was in our thoughts on the field.’’
Danville will learn its first-round playoff opponent this Saturday night as the pairings will be announced during a broadcast on WCIX Ch. 49 beginning at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.