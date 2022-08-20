DANVILLE — One win away. That’s how close the Danville Vikings came to making the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs a year ago.
It’s been something that the 13 returning starters have been thinking about for the past 10 months.
“It was heartbreaking,’’ said Danville senior defensive back Tevyn Henderson. “We were right there in our final game.
“We are going to do better this year.’’
Danville dropped its season finale in overtime to Thornridge, 20-14 after leading 14-6 in the final minutes of the third quarter.
“For the last 10 months, throughout the summer and even a couple of times here in the first weeks of practice, we have reminded them of a couple games where we felt like we could have won,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest, noting that the Vikings also lost 13-6 to Champaign Centennial in the second week of the season. “Those losses were through a lack of experience, a lack of effort at times and then playing as individuals instead of playing together. Those are things that made a difference from us being 4-5 to possibly being 6-3.
“We had the opportunities and the chances to make the playoffs, but they were taken away by what we did. We are focused on changing those things this year.’’
And for Forrest, it starts with this group of Vikings being committed to each other.
“They have been together a lot more this year,’’ he said. “When they like each other, they tend to play harder for each other and they fight through the tough times together.
“You look at some of the best teams that we’ve had here at Danville over the years and all of those teams were really close-knit groups.’’
And this year’s team has bonded over last year’s disappointment.
“Three years ago when Danville last made the playoffs, all of our seniors were freshman that year and we saw what it was like,’’ said senior linebacker Tommy Harris Jr. “We thought we were going to get back into the playoffs last year, but we were one game and possibly one play away.
“That has really motivated us because we want to experience the playoffs for ourselves as seniors.’’
And the Vikings are not just thinking about getting the five wins it takes to be playoff eligible.
“Honestly, we believe that we can go 9-0 this year,’’ Harris said.
And Henderson added, “we have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We are a hard-working team and we are putting in the work, both on the field and off the field.’’
That is definitely a point of emphasis for the Vikings.
“We just started school, but we have already been checking up on how the guys are doing in their classes,’’ Forrest said. “We really believe that we have a good group of guys this year and we’re going to hold each other accountable.’’
The majority of the 13 returning starters come from the defensive side of the football.
Five of the top six tacklers for the Vikings are back, including all three projected starting linebackers as Harris had a team-high 52 stops a year ago, while juniors Caleb Robinson and Phillip Shaw Jr. accounted for 44 and 41 respectively.
“I feel like our defense is going to be really strong this year,’’ said Harris. “People are going to be surprised when they see us this year.’’
Other returning starters on defense include Calvin Hempel and Evan Yates at the defensive end positions, and then there is Henderson, Matthew Thomas and Kaden Young at the defensive back positions.
“Not only do we have a lot of kids returning on that side of the ball, but they are very confident and that’s a good thing,’’ Forrest said. “We might have to rely on our defense a little while we get things settled on the offensive side.’’
Danville will be looking to replace quarterback JJ Miles, who accounted for 1,024 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns.
“We are going to have two guys that will platoon at the position,’’ said Forrest.
Senior Bryson Hinton, who is 5-foot-9, will move from being a part-time starter at running back to quarterback while 6-foot sophomore JaVaughn Robinson will also see time at the position.
“Bryson has a really good grasp of the offense and he has taken charge of the offense in the offseason,’’ said Forrest of 5-foot-9 Hinton. “He might be limited in some way because of his height, but his mannerisms and his leadership qualities are going to be important.
“Robinson is a kid that we can sub in. He is taller and a little more athletic. Both of them play point guard for the basketball team, so they are used to working together and helping each other.’’
Henderson, Thomas and Young along with senior T.J. Lee figure to split time at receiver position, while Harris Jr., Lee and Robinson will split carries at running back.
“We want to utilize all of the athletes that we have and we are going to find the best way to do that,’’ said Forrest. “A lot of those guys also play defense, so being able to rotate them on offense will give us a chance to get them off the field at times.’’
Speaking of getting guys off the field, Forrest is hopeful that the Vikings could possibly have no players going both ways on its offensive and defensive lines.
“That’s something we haven’t been able to do in a long time,’’ said Forrest. “We really have the opportunity to platoon and have a full starting offensive line and a full starting defensive line.’’
According to Forrest, the only player that might go both ways on the line is Hempel between defensive end and guard, as sophomore Tayvion Diltz is expected to start at center.
“Tayvion Diltz and Jayden Cottrell are two sophomore kids that went through learning experiences last year. We have seen growth and maturity from both of them,’’ Forrest said. “Deangelo Tyler is a kid that played as a freshman but didn’t play the last couple of years. He has really worked hard to give himself an opportunity to play.
“Those three are a big reason why we might be able to platoon those line positions.’’
Demarion Forman and Jeremy Etchison are returning starters on the offensive line, while Bodyn Gagnon is moving from guard on the offensive line to nose tackle on the defensive side.
“We are extremely happy with our numbers and how much this group has worked to get ready for this season,’’ Forrest said.
Danville will open its season at home next Friday when the Vikings host Belleville West in a 6 p.m. contest at Ned Whitesell Field.
