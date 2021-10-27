MONTEZUMA, Ind. — Regular season rematches in the postseason tournament present a unique challenge, especially when you just played that team 14 days ago.
That’s what the Covington Trojans will be facing in the IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 45 semifinals when they travel south to take on the Riverton Parke Panthers at Ciolli Field.
Back on Oct. 15, the Trojans scored 38 first-half points on their way to a 52-18 victory over the Panthers in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“We are hit with the same challenge as we had last week,’’ said Brown, as Covington defeated Fountain Central 46-6 in its postseason opener after beating the Mustangs 48-12 on Sept. 10. “”This is a huge challenge for 15 to 18-year old kids. As coaches, we have to channel their energy into making sure that we stayed honed in on what our assignments are and doing them to the best of our ability.
“We have to make sure the kids are not overconfident and ready to play.’’
Brown admits that another fast start would be a good result.
“It’s always a good thing to get off to a fast start,’’ he said.
And how will the Trojans (8-2) get that done?
“Defensively, we have to keep the ball out of their hands, so that our offense can get into some type of a rhythm,’’ Brown said. “The last time, they forced us to run the football and we did a good job. Our offensive line guys really got off the ball well and sustained their blocks down the field. If we can do both of those things again, we should be okay.’’
Two weeks ago, Covington rolled up 198 yards on the ground against Riverton Parke with senior Neil Ellmore rushing for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while senior quarterback Alan Karrfalt had 81 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to go along with his 233 passing yards and four scores.
“Anytime they can control the tempo of the game it hurts our offense,’’ Brown added. “We like to go fast, but if they hold onto the ball for a while, we can’t get into a good rhythm.
“The key to going fast is not to have a lot of three-and-outs where we only have the ball for 15 seconds. That’s just not good.’’
Brown knows that the Panthers (3-6) are going to try to control the tempo with junior running back Derron Hazzard, who rushed for 191 yards in the first meeting with the Trojans and he has rushing for 1,124 yards this season.
“The Hazzard kid is really good,’’ Brown said. “They try to get him the ball as much as possible. He is their playmaker. If he can get out into open space, that will be a problem for us.’’
While the Covington offense is averaging 46.0 points and more than 440 yards per contest, it’s the Trojans defense that has quietly being getting better each week. After allowing 198 points in its first five games, Covington has held their opponents to just 86 in the past five contests.
“We struggled early in the year, but these kids have bought into getting better on that side of the ball,’’ Brown said. “It was a mentality thing for us. We are playing with a different attitude on defense.’’
Junior Conlan Moore leads Covington with 106 tackles this season, while senior Doug Krout has a team-high six tackles for loss.
The eight wins this season for the Trojans are the most for the program in more than 25 years and Brown credits his senior group for that accomplishment.
“This is one of the better teams as far as being player-led that I’ve been a part of,’’ he said. “Guys like Nate Sly, Alan Karrfalt, Luke Hanson and Doug Krout, just to name a few, have done a fantastic job of getting the other kids to buy into the team aspect.
“They are a group of kids that have dedicated themselves to the game of football and to Covington High School.’’
Kickoff this Friday night is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern) and the game can be heard locally on WKZS-FM 103.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.