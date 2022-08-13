COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team has its third head coach in three years as Mike Cross takes over the reins from Travis Brown.
Cross said he learned much of his craft in Ohio and that the biggest change for the Trojans will be getting used to his call system.
“That’s what we’ll be working on in the scrimmage,” he said. “We need to be sure everyone knows what we want them to do.”
Cross wants the team to be aggressive and says the offense will be “run first” while the defense will “get in their faces and try to disrupt the timing of the quarterback.”
Breaking the team down, Cross says that the offensive line and the defensive line will share some players.
The defense will be in a 5-3-3 formation with the D-line anchored around the nose tackle.
That line will be made up of players headed by senior Caleb Nemecz with juniors around him and some sophomores as backups.
The linebacking corps will be familiar to Covington fans as they will see seniors Duncan Keller, Dane Gerling and Jonas Burris-Bunch on the field.
Cross says his defensive backs will be youthful, but made up of players with varsity experience including Whylee Golding, Nevin Goodwin and Cian Moore.
On the other side of the ball, the Trojans O-line will have Levin Marcinko at center and good experience at the guard position.
The receiving squad is solid experience-wise as Keller, Gerling, Conlan Moore and Goulding played plenty of minutes last season.
The key running back will be the experienced Burris-Bunch with a newcomer, Dakota Thompson, joining him in the backfield.
With the graduation of Alan Karrfalt, Covington needed to find a new starting quarterback and Cross said that sophomore Wyatt Moncrief will get the nod.
“He ran the JV last year,” Cross explained. “He’s an athlete with skills at both running and passing.”
Continuing, Cross said, “He only needs to get experience [at the varsity level] because right now he still makes young-player mistakes, but he has all the tools to do the job.”
As is usually the case this early in the preseason, special teams are an unknown for the Trojans at this time.
“We’ve hardly had a chance to work on it,” Cross said. “We know we want to use some of the younger guys – second and third string players – so that we can give the starters a break, but who they’ll be, I don’t know yet.”
Overall, Cross likes the mix of experience and youth that he has and he believes the team will be okay if they can stay healthy.
“We’ve got enough depth for the season,” he said, ‘but once you get past second or third string, it’s a problem.”
Cross said that he is not set on any particular system, saying that the players he has will dictate what he does on the field.
“You start with players and it’s easy to put them into position on the field, but it takes far more time to get them to learn plays,” he explained.
He closed by saying that in the scrimmage, he knows who will play where, but that he will be finding out who knows the play calls and who does not.
“It’s hard for the players with all new calls, but we have to grow comfortable out there,” Cross said in conclusion.
