COVINGTON, Ind. — The start of the Wabash River Conference season could be a chance for both the Covington and North Vermillion football teams to see where they are.
Both teams are 1-1 after tough losses last week. The Falcons lost to Linton-Stockton 64-15 and the Trojans lost to South Newton 14-12. Even though the losses were different, the teams each learned something.
“Anytime we could play a team that plays as hard as we do and as talented as they are is going to make us better even if you lose by a lopsided score,” North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree said. “It has helped our game speed and understand effort a bit more, so it was worth it.”
“I say that we had a gut check last Friday against South Newton,” Covington coach Matt Cross said. “We learned a lot about our team and learned what we need to work on. There is a lot to work on, but we are feeling alright.”
Trojans’ sophomore quarterback Wyatt Moncrief has done great in his first two games with 482 yards passing and four touchdowns.
“This is his first full year starting in the varsity level and he is doing pretty well. We are working on the reading down the field. He makes some sophomore mistakes there, but he is doing a good job putting the ball out where it needs to go and getting things done in the air.
According to Crabtree, the Trojans have also put a focus on the running game as senior Jonas Burris-Bunch has 163 yards and three touchdowns so far.
“I think there is a little bit ore of a dedication to running the ball than in the past. They will run the ball a little bit more,” Crabtree said. “The last two years, they have won, so there is plenty of motivation going into Friday. Whether it is a new coach or not, we have to find a way to get a win.”
For North Vermilion, Jerome White has passed for 245 yards and rushed for 106 yards and Cody Tryon has rushed for 115 yards.
“I think overall our receiver play can get more consistent and up front, it is a matter of getting he best five on the field and have them gel as a unit,” Crabtree said.
Cross said since it is the first time he is seeing North Vermillion, he
“They have gone against two different teams who played very different offensive systems, so getting a good look at their defense is not an option,” Cross said. “Myself and (last year’s Covington football coach) Travis Brown run a fairly similar offense, so to see how they lined up against us last season. From what we seen, they look very similar to us.”
Also, Cross will be experiencing his first Wabash River Conference game as a coach and he is ready to see the atmosphere surrounding it.
“I am looking forward to it and looking forward to the fan turnout,” Cross said. “This is my first WRC game and I have heard big talk about them and how rowdy and raucous the crowds can be, so I am excited to see it. We have a pregame tailgate that our parents club will have, so we are expecting huge numbers and hopefully they will get loud and rowdy.”
For Crabtree, he will be seeing the first of a few new coaches in the conference.
“This is our 11th year at North Vermillion and it has been a lot of the same faces,” Crabtree said. “Things are going to be a bit different this year and it’s exciting.”
The game will start at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke
Time — Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Records — Fountain Central 0-2 overall, 0-0 in Wabash River Conference, Riverton Parke 2-0 overall, Wabash River Conference
Summary — While the Mustangs have went against undefeated teams to start the season, the Panthers have played teams that haven’t gotten a win.
Seeger at Attica
Time — Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern time
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Records — Seeger 0-2 overall, 0-0 in Wabash River Conference. Attica 0-2, 0-0 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — Both teams have had a tough start, but Seeger’s games have been a little closer than Attica’s as the Red Ramblers has scored only six points this season.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at SenecaTime — Friday, 7 p.m.
Records — HAAP 0-1 overall, Seneca 1-0 overall
Summary — The Cornjerkers will have had over a week to get ready to get their first win of the season against the Fighting Irish, who squeaked past Westville last week.
Watseka at Westville
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Radio — WITY-AM 980
Records — Watseka 1-0 overall, Westville 0-1 overall
Summary — After a close defeat in their season opener, the Tigers will make try to make the most of its second straight home game against the Warriors.
Oakwood at Iroquois West
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Oakwood 1-0 overall, Iroquois West 1-0 overall
Summary — The Comets hit the road and will try to add on to last week’s win. A win on Friday will equal last year’s win total.
Salt Fork at Momence
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Salt Fork 1-0 overall, Momence 0-1 overall
Summary — After scoring 48 points in the season-opener, the Storm hit the road to try to reach that total against the Redskins, who lost to Oakwood last week.
Clifton Central at Geo-RF/Chrisman
Time — 1 p.m. Saturday
Records — Clifton Central 0-1 overall, Geo-RF/Chrisman 0-1 overall
Summary — The Buffaloes have their home opener in a battle of two teams that want that first win. For GRFC, it would be their first win in over a year.
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Time — 2 p.m. Saturday
Records — Dwight 0-1 overall, BHRA 1-0 overall
Radio — WHRK-FM 94.9
Summary — The Blue Devils scored 40 points in their opener and will host Dwight, who gave up 40 points in its opener.
South Fork at Schlarman Academy
Time — 3 p.m. Saturday
Records — South Fork 0-1 overall, Schlarman Academy 0-1 overall
Summary — The Hilltoppers will host their first home game in almost two years and is looking for it first win against fellow winless team South Fork.
