COVINGTON, Ind. — Most of the Covington High School football team wears a jersey saying Lay Siege during its practices.
“It was (Former Covington coach Tyler Campbell’s) idea when he came over,” senior quarterback Alan Karrfalt said. “We have to go out and beat out whoever is in front of us and that goes for the game as well, It is our attitude toward everything we are doing.”
Karrfalt and junior wide receiver Duncan Keller have laid siege on their opponents so far as the Trojans have started on a 3-1 record entering Friday’s game against Seeger.
Karrfalt has passed for 1,715 yards with 19 touchdowns so far, while Keller has caught 52 passes for 730 yards and nine scores.
In last week’s 48-12 win over Fountain Central, Karrfalt passed for 485 yards and five touchdowns, while Keller caught 22 catches for 345 yards and five scores.
Last season, Karrfalt passed for 1,744 yards with 22 touchdowns and Keller caught 50 catches for 691 yards and nine touchdowns.
“We’re more experienced this year in my opinion,” Karrfalt said. “In the winter, we had 30 guys in the weight room every day and doing stuff in the gym. We were talking about routes in school, but the biggest difference is experience.”
“Since winter, we have been in the gym and coach Campbell had us in the gym before school and 6:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday,” Keller said. “We just continued when coach Brown came in.”
“It’s been awesome and I am proud of them for taking success and being humble about it and still be coachable,” Covington head coach Travis Brown said. “They are doing a good job of reading stuff. Alan sees the field very well and his arm has gotten stronger and Duncan is learning the game more and he is finding the open spots on the field and he is settling. If it is man to man, he can use his quickness to get away.”
The chemistry between the two had always been good but it increased last season as they started to bring the passing game up in Covington.
“We threw a little bit in my sophomore year, but there were no experienced wide receivers around and not to take anything away, he was my go-to-guy from the beginning,” Karrfalt said. “Last year, he was the only one I was looking for and as the season went on, I start hitting other guys and it has led to this year. He knows where I am going and I know where he is going.”
The two have built up their chemistry the old fashioned way: By yelling at each other.
“I yell at him more than any other teammate, but everything ends up working well,” Karrfalt said.
“All that chemistry has been built by yelling at each other and talking until someone admits the other is right and he doesn’t like admitting when he is wrong,” Keller said.
The Trojans continue the season Friday against the Patriots, who are 2-2 and will try at any costs to slow things down.
“They are going to try to run the football and control the clock and keep the ball out of our hands. Defensively, they will show some different looks like a 3-3 stack or a 2-5 defense and rush 6-7 guys,” Brown said. “Our offensive line will have to meet the challenge and we talked about that this week. We have to move our feet better and we had too many penalties. We challenged them this week and challenged them at halftime last week and thy played a better second half.”
“Offensively, our athletes are better and if we do what we do we should be fine,” Karrfalt said. “If our defense does like what it did against Fountain Central and stop the run, it will be a long day for Seeger. If we make some mistakes, drop the ball get some shoddy footwork, it could be Seeger 20-0.”
For the rest of the season, the Trojans are working toward the playoffs and especially Parke Heritage, who beat them 40-12 earlier in the season.
“Every game is a preparation for sectionals,” Karrfalt said. “If we have a bad game, we have to talk about having a bad game and prepare about who we beat in the sectional.”
“The rest of the year, we are not expecting to lose,” Keller said. “We have Parke Heritage in sectionals and we want them back.”
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion
Time — 6 p.m. Friday
Records — Riverton Parke 1-2 overall, 1-2 in Wabash River Conference. North Vermillion 1-3 overall, 0-2 in Wabash River Conference.
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — Someone’s losing streak is going to end on Friday as the Panthers bring their two-game losing streak to Gibson Field to play the Falcons, who have lost their last three games. But history is in North Vermillion’s corner as they have not lost to Riverton Parke since 2007.
Attica at Fountain Central
Time — 6 p.m. Friday
Records — Attica 0-1 overall, 0-1 in Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 2-2 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference
Summary — The Mustangs are coming off a loss to Covington and are scheduled to play Attica. The Red Ramblers had not played since a week one loss to Riverton Parke as they have had troubles getting the team together to play.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — HAAP 1-2 overall, Watseka 1-2 overall
Summary — Both teams are looking to get to .500 and a great confidence boost in the last week before going to conference play. The Cornjerkers are getting at least 14 points per game and that could get the win against the Warriors, who has lost 38-6 to Westville in the only game they played, as they have been part of forfeits in the two other games.
Oakwood at Dwight
Time — 7 p.m.
Records — Oakwood 0-3 overall, Dwight0-3 overall
Summary — Both teams are trying to get their first win of the season, but the Comets could get that first win by forfeit as Dwight has not played since their first week loss to Salt Fork.
Westville at Clifton Central
Time — 7 p.m.
Records — Westville 3-0 overall, Clifton Central 2-1 overall
Summary — The Tigers have run over the competition so far this season and the point total have increased in each game from 25 to 38 to 52. Now they go to Clifton Central and the Comets have more than made up for getting shut out 35-0 to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin by scoring 86 points in their last two games.
Seneca at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Seneca 0-3 overall, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0-3 overall
Radio — WITY-AM 980
Summary — The Buffaloes are trying to turn their season around in their long-awaited home opener. Their first home opener against Watseka in week one was canceled after GRFC players were still on quarantine. The Buffaloes have not scored a point this season, but could against the Irish, who has given up at least 20 points in their losses.
Iroquois West at Salt Fork
Time — noon Saturday
Records — Iroquois West 3-0 overall, Salt Fork 3-0 overall
Radio — WHRK-FM 94.9
Summary — Both teams are undefeated and have put up the points. The Indians have scored at least30 points in each game, while the Storm have scored at least 40 a game.
Momence at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Time — noon Saturday
Records — Momence 2-1 overall, BHRA 3-0 overall
Summary — After last week’s game against Watseka was canceled, the Blue Devils return to action against the Redskins. BHRA will try to keep their opponent from scoring at home as they shut out Clifton Central 35-0 in the home opener.
