DANVILLE — Over the past two seasons, Tommy Harris Jr. has been one of the leading running backs and linebackers on the Danville football team.
But, how is that possible? Tommy Harris Jr. has been in the stands watching the games. The running back and linebacker for the Vikings is actually Tommy Harris III.
“Actually, my dad is Tommy Harris II,’’ said the Danville senior running back. “My mom (Darian) and dad always get so mad when I’m called Tommy Harris Jr.
“Personally, I don’t care. I’m just going to play. I’m not going to worry about my name.’’
No matter what name people have used for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior, his production for the Vikings has been a big reason why they are 4-3 heading into Friday’s Big 12 Conference contest at Peoria Richwoods.
Harris leads the team in rushing yards (389), scoring with five touchdowns and he is second in tackles with 47.
“I’m happy but I could be doing better,’’ he said. “I just need to keep doing my job to help my team because I want us to have a better record.
“We are in a position to make the playoffs, which is the goal, but we still need to take care of business.’’
Danville will secure its first playoff berth since 2019 with a win over Richwoods, as the Vikings would improve to 5-3 overall, which will become 6-3 with a forfeit win in week 9 from its game with Urbana, who is not fielding a team this season.
“That’s been our message all week,’’ Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “If we take care of our business, we can go into our fall break knowing that we have another football game to play in Week 10.’’
And that’s definitely the most important thing on the agenda for Harris, who has been playing football since he was 4 years old.
“I like playing both running back and linebacker, but I really like linebacker better,’’ he admitted. “Scoring a touchdown is a good feeling, but there is just something special about tackling a guy.’’
It seems like Harris has gotten stronger and stronger in that physical aspect of the game.
In Friday’s win over Champaign Central, Harris had the ideal ‘angry run’ on his 36-yard touchdown jaunt into the end zone in the second quarter.
After taking the handoff from his cousin, senior quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton, Harris spun out a tackle at the line of scrimmage, eluded another tackler a few yards downfield and then raced down the sidelines. But, before he could get into the end zone, he ran over a Central defensive back at the 10-yard line.
“I actually try to avoid the tackler, but there are just times where you can’t avoid them,’’ Harris said. “I just had to drop my shoulder against them. Getting to hit someone and score a touchdown is the best part of football.’’
If your only interaction with Harris was from the football field, you might think he is a very aggressive and physical person. And then when you saw his tattoos, it would definitely give you a false impression.
“He has experienced quite a bit in his short life,’’ Forrest said. “When he came to the high school as a freshman, he was very immature. He was never a problem kid, but he was always following the wrong people that got him into some questionable situations.
“Over his four years, he has grown and matured a lot. I would like to take credit, but I think that it’s probably more because of his girlfriend, more than anything.’’
But, what about those tattoos?
“I like the way they look and they all have a special meaning to me,’’ he said.
His first tattoo was his nickname “T3” for Tommy Lee Harris III. Then he got one with his mom’s name, one with his dad’s name, one with his grandma’s name and one is poem about the death of his cousin.
One of his biggest states “FEAR” but it’s an acronym.
“It says Face Everything and Rise,’’ Harris said. “You can’t let anything bring you down. People got through stuff every day, you are not alone, you just have to fight through it.
“God has put us here for a reason and he has made us strong to face our struggles. That’s why one of my tattoos, on my neck, is a cross with a bird. I really love Jesus.’’
Harris admitted that his parents were a bit reluctant for him to get a tattoo.
“My dad only allowed it as long as I kept getting good grades in school and doing right,’’ he said. “I’ve also had to get a job to pay for them.
“My mom always reminds me that whatever I put on my body will be there for the rest of my life. I think that’s why each one of mine have a special meaning to always remind me what’s important in my life.’’
Right now, the most important thing in his football life is a win this Friday over Richwoods, a team that is 1-6 after a loss last Friday to Peoria Manual.
“Richwoods still has good athletes. They can score and make big plays,’’ Forrest said. “If we lose focus, it could be a long day for us. We will need to play with the right focus and intensity.’’
A year ago, the Vikings needed a second-half rally to beat the Knights 56-35.
Kickoff this Friday is set for 7 p.m. at Endress Field and the game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
