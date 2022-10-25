BISMARCK — The IHSA football playoff draw can yield so many interesting matchups.
But it can also bring up inter-conference rematches and that is what Friday's IHSA Class 2A first round game between Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville will bring.
"We knew at 5-4, you are going to get matched up against a top team," Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. "Even though we are going a shorter distance — which is great for our players and fans, the challenge doesn't lessen."
"It takes a little bit of excitement for both teams," BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. "The cool part about the playoffs is playing teams you have never played before or traveling far to play someone, but this takes it away because you know them very well and they know you very well."
After injuries plagued the Tigers for most of the season, quarterback Drew Wichtowski returned last week after a few games, including Westville's 52-7 loss to BHRA on Oct. 14.
"We got Drew back last week and we are as healthy as we are going to be and in playing a team like Bismarck, we are going to have to play as perfect as we can to give them a battle," Goodlove said. "You can't load the box when Drew is at quarterback because they will also have to defend the pass and it makes things easier for us on offense because you have to option of moving Landon (Haurez) out as receiver and the backfield."
"Drew is a very good kid and a good athlete," Dodd said. "They were at a disadvantage when we played them before and now he is back and I think that is what it should be for a playoff game and we welcome that challenge. We know he is going to be an impact player and we have to step up for that."
The Blue Devils (9-0 overall) have scored at least 43 points in all of their games, something that gives pause for Goodlove.
"They can score so easily. They have three or four kids where if they get past the second level, it will be tough to catch them," Goodlove said. "(Ayden) Ingram is as good as a receiver that we have seen all year and not only is their running game really good, their passing game is really, really good. So you have to defend so many things well or they will make you pay. They can score so easily because they execute so well and they have a lot of speed."
Even with a 49-18 win over Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac in last week's regular season finale, Dodd said the Blue Devils learned a lot after a tough first half.
"Our kids learned a lesson. They weren't mentally ready to play and Hoopeston was and they gave it to us," Dodd said. "The good part is that the kids did rally after halftime and that is the positive we take from that game. Our kids are resilient, they know that their brains weren't where it was supposed to be and they won't fall in that trap again."
Like in the regular season game, the game will be at Bismarck.
"We've earned that with our good regular season and that is why the regular season matters," Dodd said. "You get a chance to host a team and that helps to not travel and playing on a Friday night is also good for us."
Friday's game may not seem like the most compelling game in the first round, but both Westville and BHRA will try their best to make it so.
"Our team has face a lot of adversity and we've handled it very well," Goodlove said. "Would have it been great to be healthy going into playoffs? Absolutely. But this is the way it is and we are going to go up there and play our best football."
"We know Westville will be ready for us," Dodd said. "When you play a team twice, people think the advantage goes to the team that lost the first game because they may do some things differently. We don't know what they will be doing, so it will be a challenge."
The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WRHK-FM 94.9.
Salt Fork at Red Hill
Time — 2 p.m. Saturday
Records — Salt Fork 6-3 overall, Red Hill 7-2 overall
Summary — The No. 9 rated Storm has to take a two-hour trip to Bridgeport to play Red Hill, an independent school that has won six out of its last seven games and has been held under 20 points once. Salt Fork is coming in winning four out of its last five and has score under 30 points once.
Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Traders Point Christian 5-5 overall, North Vermillion 6-4 overall
Summary — After eliminating Covington on the road last week, the Falcons return to Gibson Field to host the Knights. Traders Point, like North Vermillion, came off losses in the last week of the regular season to win its first playoff game.
Park Tudor at Fountain Central
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Park Tudor 7-3 overall, Fountain Central 4-6 overall
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — The Mustangs have won their last two games and will try to make it a third in a sectional semifinal against the Panthers, who have also won their last two games. It is the first meeting between both teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.